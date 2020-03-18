North Texas coach Seth Littrell has added Mackenzie Morris to his staff as his new recruiting operations coordinator.
Morris, the daughter of former SMU and Arkansas coach Chad Morris, spent last season as an on-campus recruiting assistant at Arkansas.
Morris announced that she had joined UNT's staff on Twitter:
Excited to announce I have joined the University of North Texas Football staff as the new Recruiting Operations Coordinator! Time to get to work (even during this crazy time)! @MeanGreenFB pic.twitter.com/dewVhXS1Ue— Mackenzie Morris (@mack_morris6) March 18, 2020
Morris replaces Shelby McIntyre, who left UNT's staff to become the director of football recruiting at UNLV.
McIntyre played a key role in UNT's dramatic improvement in recruiting over the last few years while working under Luke Walerius.
Walerius is UNT's director of recruiting and added the title of chief of staff ahead of the 2019 season.
McIntyre coordinated UNT's recruiting visits and events as well as serving as a key conduit to the families of the players the Mean Green recruited throughout her time at the school. UNT signed the No. 1 recruiting class in Conference USA, according to 247Sports for the 2020 recruiting cycle.
Morris will take over that role in UNT's program while carrying on her family's football tradition.
Chad Morris was a longtime Texas high school coach before moving into the college ranks. Mackenzie Morris' brother, Chandler, was a highly regarded quarterback who finished his high school career at Highland Park before signing with Oklahoma as part of the Sooners' 2020 recruiting class.