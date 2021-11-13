Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 14, 2021 @ 12:36 am
UTEP — Jacob Cowing 76 pass from Gavin Hardison (Gavin Baechle kick), 13:01
Drive – One play, 76 yards
Drive time — :10
Key play — On first-and-10 from the UTEP 24, Hardison found Cowing open deep for a 76-yard touchdown
UTEP 7, UNT 0
UNT – Ethan Mooney 33 field goal, 5:18
Drive — 12 plays, 69 yards
Drive time — 4:10
Key play — On third-and-1 from the UNT 24, Isaiah Johnson picked up three yards and a first down.
UTEP 7, UNT 3
UNT — Austin Aune 1 run (Mooney kick), 11:22
Drive — Five plays, 53 yards
Drive time — 1:25
Key play — On first-and-10 from the UNT 47, Aune found Roderic Burns open deep for a 33-yard gain.
UNT 10, UTEP 7
UNT — Burns 25 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 6:48
Drive — Seven plays, 45 yards
Drive time — 1:59
Key play — On fourth-and-4 from the UTEP 39, Burns caught an 11-yard pass from Aune.
UNT 17, UTEP 7
UTEP — Ronald Awatt 4 run (Gavin Baechle kick), 4:26
Drive — Seven plays, 98 yards
Drive time — 2:38
Key play — On third-and-1 from the UNT 43, Tyin Smith caught a 12-yard pass from Hardison.
UNT 17, UTEP 14
UTEP — Baechle 37 field goal, :55
Drive — Six plays, 49 yards
Drive time — 1:52
Key play — On first-and-10 from the UNT 43, Justin Garrett caught a 32-yard pass from Hardison.
UNT 17, UTEP 17
UNT — Mooney 27 field goal, :07
Drive — Five plays, 72 yards
Drive time — :42
Key play — On third-and-8 from the UNT 32, Detraveon Brown caught a 58-yard pass from Aune.
UNT 20, UTEP 17