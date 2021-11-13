UTEP07 010 — 17
North Texas  14 3 — 20

Second quarter

UTEP — Jacob Cowing 76 pass from Gavin Hardison (Gavin Baechle kick), 13:01

Drive – One play, 76 yards

Drive time — :10

Key play — On first-and-10 from the UTEP 24, Hardison found Cowing open deep for a 76-yard touchdown

UTEP 7, UNT 0

UNT – Ethan Mooney 33 field goal, 5:18

Drive — 12 plays, 69 yards

Drive time — 4:10

Key play — On third-and-1 from the UNT 24, Isaiah Johnson picked up three yards and a first down.

UTEP 7, UNT 3

Third quarter

UNT — Austin Aune 1 run (Mooney kick), 11:22

Drive — Five plays, 53 yards

Drive time — 1:25

Key play — On first-and-10 from the UNT 47, Aune found Roderic Burns open deep for a 33-yard gain.

UNT 10, UTEP 7

UNT — Burns 25 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 6:48

Drive — Seven plays, 45 yards

Drive time — 1:59

Key play — On fourth-and-4 from the UTEP 39, Burns caught an 11-yard pass from Aune.

UNT 17, UTEP 7

Fourth quarter

UTEP — Ronald Awatt 4 run (Gavin Baechle kick), 4:26

Drive — Seven plays, 98 yards

Drive time — 2:38

Key play — On third-and-1 from the UNT 43, Tyin Smith caught a 12-yard pass from Hardison.

UNT 17, UTEP 14

UTEP — Baechle 37 field goal, :55

Drive — Six plays, 49 yards

Drive time — 1:52

Key play — On first-and-10 from the UNT 43, Justin Garrett caught a 32-yard pass from Hardison.

UNT 17, UTEP 17

UNT — Mooney 27 field goal, :07

Drive — Five plays, 72 yards

Drive time — :42

Key play — On third-and-8 from the UNT 32, Detraveon Brown caught a 58-yard pass from Aune.

UNT 20, UTEP 17