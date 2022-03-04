LUBBOCK – Argyle knew winning back-to-back state championships wouldn't be easy.
Canyon proved why.
A late fadeaway jumper by Kemper Jones lifted the West Texas school past Argyle in a 38-35 Class 4A Region I semifinal on Friday at Lubbock Christian University.
Ninth-ranked Argyle -- a team that saw its 15-game postseason winning streak snapped -- tied the game at 35-35 after sophomore Jason Demcher's bucket, but Jones ultimately answered down the stretch.
“We knew that it was going to be a possession-by-possession game,” longtime Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. “And even at the end, when we were down two, we got a great look at the front of the rim, it just didn’t go in. Ours rolled off and theirs rolled in.”
Canyon (28-5) and Argyle (31-7) traded four leads in a close, gritty game.
Argyle had showcased its defense all season, allowing just 38 points a contest, but No. 14 Canyon proved to be just as formidable.
“They had a couple of kids that were bigger than our bigs and their guards were very patient with the basketball,” Perkins said. “Defensively they were exactly where they were supposed to be, and their length at the rim bothered us. They were just a little longer than what we’re used to seeing.”
Eli Valentino led Argyle with 11 points in what would be his final game in an Argyle uniform. Wayne Pritts added nine points and Demcher had five.
Jones had a game-high 19 points for Canyon.
Argyle came two wins short of reaching state despite graduating nine seniors from last year's championship squad. Valentino was the lone returning starter.
The Eagles look to reload next season when they make the jump to Class 5A.
“We do have a lot back,” Perkins said. “But we have some seniors that just lead us in the right way. We have some guys that have been with us for four years, and some guys who moved in in October.
We’re going to graduate five seniors. And I know we graduated a lot last year, but what we're losing right now, they just showed these young guys how it gets done, and how you have some success.”