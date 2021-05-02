There was almost an unfortunate casualty during the exciting moments immediately after former Ryan star Earnest Brown IV found out he'd been drafted by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Thankfully, his cellphone can take a pounding.
In a phone interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle on Sunday morning, Brown, a 2017 U.S. Army All-American who cobbled together an impressive career as a defensive end at Northwestern, said he chunked his cellphone across his mother's living room out of excitement as soon as he hung up with Rams General Manager Les Snead. The Rams drafted Brown with the 174th overall pick in the fifth round.
"I threw my phone and went upstairs to go find my sister," Brown said with a laugh. "I hugged her for a long time, and then I went to go find my mom. My agent told me that I was a fifth-round projection. Either way, I'm blessed enough to be drafted.
"I saw LA [was on the clock], and then California popped up on my phone. I thought, 'Oh snap. No way.' I was the happiest man."
The Rams are clearly trying to bolster their depth on the defensive line. Along with Earnest Brown, they took defensive tackle Bobby Brown III in the fourth round to give new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris more weapons in his arsenal. According to ESPN, Brown could line up somewhere on the interior in the Rams' 3-4 scheme following the departure of Michael Brockers and Morgan Fox.
Brown added that he is willing to play inside or on the edge depending on the team's needs.
Brown is the first Northwestern defensive end to be drafted since 2017. He also adds to a growing list of former Ryan greats to have played in the NFL. This includes the likes of Jarvis Moss, Derek Lokey, and Mario Edwards Jr.
"They told me I'd get to learn from one of the greatest to throw on a jersey," Brown said.
Ryan coach Dave Henigan said he expects only the best from Brown with this new opportunity.
"I'm excited for Earnest," Henigan said on Saturday. "I'm just proud of him; what a fantastic young man. In high school, he was a guy who always did the right thing, worked hard, and was personable and a good person. And when you combine that with tremendous talent and work ethic, you have a guy who has a chance to make a living playing football. I'm just really proud of him and excited to see where it goes from here and what he does with that platform."
Brown is as disruptive as they come for top-tier defensive linemen and was a consistent playmaker in critical situations during his high school days in Denton. He truly came into his own in 2015 and over the next two seasons guided Ryan to a combined 27-2 record and playoff runs to the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively. As a senior tackle in 2016, he was in on 88 tackles, with an eye-popping 36 of those coming behind the line of scrimmage. He also led the Raiders with 10.5 sacks to go with 24 quarterback hurries, three caused fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a blocked punt.
Brown quickly heated up on the recruiting scene because of his ability to play both defensive end and tackle. He had his pick of any college football program in the country and ultimately chose Northwestern. He was a four-year player for the Wildcats and finished his career with 71 total tackles, including 18.5 for loss, and seven sacks.
Now, a new career begins.
"I remember back in the day at Ryan that it was my dream to play in the NFL, but there was such a low chance of making it," Brown said. "To think about how I'm here now is amazing. All of my coaches believed in me, and my friends believed in me. I just want to say thank you to my coaches and my boys for always believing in me."
STEVE GAMEL can be reached at 469-360-3611 and via Twitter at @NewspaperSteve.