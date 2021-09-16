Two weeks ago, Humble Atascocita shocked the Texas high school football world by marching into Eagle Stadium and throttling Allen 41-20.
Atascocita's victory marked the end of Allen's 84-game regular-season winning streak — the state's longest, which dated as far back as October 2012 with Kyler Murray, now the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback.
It was also the first time Allen had ever lost inside its $59.6 million home stadium, as the Eagles had won 122 consecutive home games.
So, as No. 5 Guyer prepares for its showdown with No. 4 Atascocita on Friday at UNT's Apogee Stadium, the Wildcats are well aware of the challenge that awaits them.
"[Atascocita] is a team that I think has a really good chance to be playing at AT&T [Stadium] the Saturday before Christmas in the Class 6A Division I [state championship]," Guyer coach Rodney Webb said. "I think their coach has a pretty good feeling that this is their year."
Atascocita is led by dual-threat quarterback Gavin Sessions, who has put up monster numbers to start the year.
Against Allen, Sessions threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns while also running for 117 yards and a score.
"Offensively, it all goes through the quarterback," Webb said. "He's a very special player.
"I'm not sure there's another team in the state that has the overall level of talent they have. It's top-end talent. They just have good players all over the field. It's not just skill players. They have a massive, really good offensive line. They have a massive, really physical defensive line with depth. "
Atascocita's offense is averaging 44 points per game, but for as impressive as the Eagles have been on that side of the ball, they may be even better on defense.
Opponents are managing just 16 points per game against Atascocita through three weeks.
"Defensively, they're unusual," Webb said. "They're a little bit of a tough nut to crack. No one has really had any kind of measurable success against them at all in three games. You watch the film, and there's just not a lot to sink your teeth into that they're giving up."
Guyer comes into Friday's matchup with an impressive win of its own on its resume, as the Wildcats knocked off Class 5A Division I No. 1 Ryan 14-7 in overtime two weeks ago.
Defensively, Guyer has been suffocating through the first three games, allowing just 10 points and 219.7 yards per night.
Webb knows it isn't often two high-caliber teams like these from opposite ends of the state meet in nondistrict.
And for Guyer, Webb wants to make sure the Wildcats take advantage of the opportunity, which has all the makings of a December playoff game without the consequences.
"It's a playoff atmosphere, playoff-style game at a neutral site, but you don't have the playoff implications," Webb said. "The loser of this game doesn't go home for the year. We aren't going to play the game with a lot of pressure on our shoulders. This is our last tune-up before district starts. Hopefully we have a chance to get a big win and carry some additional momentum into district."