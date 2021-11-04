Ryan and Frisco Lone Star are two of the more consistently dominant programs in Class 5A today. And every time they meet, much like this Friday’s showdown for the District 5-5A Division I title and top playoff seed at The Ford Center at The Star, there’s never a shortage of big stakes or Division I talent on the field.
But a big question looming over this year’s rematch is this: Will the outcome be any different?
In four meetings, Ryan has yet to lose to Lone Star. That includes 2016 when Lone Star was coming off an appearance in a state title game and lost 51-34. It also includes the 2019 state semifinal, when Lone Star was the No. 1 team in the state, and the odds-on-favorite against Ryan. The Raiders won that game 35-7.
Though all four meetings were competitive, only one (2017) was decided on the last play of the game.
Ryan coach Dave Henigan has never put a ton of stock into what happened previously against an opponent. All he knows is that Friday’s game pits one state title contender against another — and neither will want to give an inch.
“We’ve had a lot of great battles over the years. Even last year’s game was 14-14 at halftime. They’re good, and we have a ton of respect for them,” Henigan said. “In games like these, you’re just trying to play well on both sides of the ball. If you win 3-0, you’re happy. If you win 99-98, you’re happy.
“The district title is on the line. Winning it is absolutely one of our goals.”
It’s only fitting that a game between state powers like No. 1 Ryan (8-1, 7-0 district) and No. 5 Lone Star (8-1, 7-0) has so much on the line. While both have already guaranteed themselves a playoff spot, a Ryan win would secure the team’s seventh straight district crown and its first win over a state-ranked opponent since beating Longview in Week 1.
Ryan would also love to have extra momentum going into the playoffs as it tries to defend last year’s state title.
Meanwhile, Lone Star has revenge on its mind and is likely feeling pretty good about the rematch now that it doesn’t have to contend with the likes of Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas), Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma) or Seth Henigan (Memphis). In fact, it’s Lone Star’s offense that appears to be the juggernaut heading into this year’s game.
The Rangers currently boast the No. 6 offense among Dallas-Fort Worth area Class 5A teams with an average of 480.33 yards and 49.7 points per game. Running back Ashton Jeanty has 1,411 yards and 29 touchdowns. Garret Rangel missed time with an injury but is 10 yards away from 1,500 passing yards. He’s thrown 18 touchdowns to just one interception.
Henigan says the biggest difference with this year’s Lone Star team is that they are using several of their top defensive players on both sides of the ball, giving them Division I talent at several key positions. That includes the wide receiver position, where the Rangers are incredibly deep.
Jeanty leads the team with 698 receiving yards and 10 more touchdowns, but Devin Turner had caught 148 balls for 491 yards. Jaylon Braxton has 305 receiving yards, and Evan Stein has hauled in 16 passes for 245 yards and five touchdowns.
“When they line up on offense, you have a D1 quarterback, D1 running back and at least two D1 wide receivers,” Henigan said. “That’s four kids, and you’ve got them on defense, too. That presents a lot of challenges. The running back is the best I’ve seen in a long time. He’s the best running back I’ve seen since Eno Benjamin (Arizona Cardinals). The quarterback is really good, too — a three-year starter. It will be a big challenge for us.”
Ryan’s offense is certainly no slouch thanks to running back Kalib Hicks, who comes in with 1,062 yards and 16 scores. The Raiders also have playmakers in Jordyn Bailey, Garyreon Robinson and Michael Davis. But as a team, they’re also averaging fewer points per game (36.1) in comparison to the nearly 50 per game they were putting up last year.
That has put an even heavier emphasis on defense, which Ryan is consistently one of the best at. The Raiders are only giving up an average of 10.33 points and 66.44 rushing yards per game. They also happen to have practically everyone back on that side of the ball from last year’s title run. All of them, including Anthony Hill Jr., MarQuice Hill II, Mason Davis, Austin Jordan and Michael Gee, slowed down Lone Star a year ago.
“This will be like most big games,” Henigan said. “It’s going to come down to turnovers, defense, the kicking game, third downs, and how you play in the red zone. They are a state championship-caliber team and probably the best team we’ve faced all year. But the good news is we are pretty good, too.
“Almost all of our meetings have been really good games. I expect this one to be that way, too.”