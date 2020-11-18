Argyle and Stephenville have had their fair share of playoff battles over the last few years.
Last season, the Eagles won a wild 63-49 shootout in the area round behind quarterback Bo Hogeboom's record-setting eight touchdown night. Five of those scores went to receiver Cole Kirkpatrick, who also broke a school record for receiving touchdowns in a game.
But in 2017, it was a far different story, as Stephenville came away with a narrow 31-28 victory in the region quarterfinal. Argyle had a chance to tie that game in the closing seconds, but the Eagles' field goal hooked wide right.
These two schools are no strangers to one another, and at 7 p.m. on Thursday, they will renew their rivalry in the Class 4A Division I Region II area round at Globe Life Park.
"It's two good football programs getting together, and they know whichever team plays the hardest is going to come out on the other side," Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. "We've won our match, and we've lost against them. We know they're a daunting force."
Stephenville enters the game with a 6-5 mark and has gotten back on track after a rough start to the season. The Yellowjackets lost three of their first four games but responded by going 4-2 to end the regular season.
Last week, Stephenville throttled Benbrook 56-14 in the bi-district round.
"They're a very talented team," Rodgers said. "I think they've made great progress from the beginning of the year. I think they are definitely hitting on all cylinders at this point. Kudos to [Stephenville] coach [Sterling] Doty for having a little bit of a rough start, but righting the ship. They're playing their best football at the right time of year."
Argyle, meanwhile, is a perfect 11-0 this season.
The Eagles are coming off a 79-0 thrashing of North Dallas last week, a game in which they shattered the school record for most points in a game.
Argyle is averaging 50.8 points this season and is only giving up 13.9 points per game. The Eagles' average margin of victory is 36.9 points.
Quarterback CJ Rogers leads Argyle's high-powered offense. The senior has thrown for 2,271 yards and 32 touchdowns this year against just three interception.
But the Eagles also have plenty of other weapons at their disposal, including running back Tito Byce and Kirkpatrick, to name a few.
"I think they key to the game is giving our offense as many possessions as it takes to win," Rodgers said. "We've got to play really good defensively. We've got to contain their quarterback and wide receiver, and not give up any big plays. We've kind of done that really well this year, and we have to continue to do it on Thursday night."