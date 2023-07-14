DMN

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Kyrie Irving (2) wait for play to begin after a timeout during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center earlier this year.

 Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News

When the Mavericks failed to finish in the West’s top 10 last April (I hate to say they “tanked” their way out because that was the direction they were surely headed, anyway), they did more than miss the playoffs and play-ins just one year after reaching the Western Conference finals. They slid all the way to the No. 4 spot on our list of Next Local Team to Win a Title.

Is summer league optimism a valid reason to believe the Mavs are climbing out of that hole just as quickly as they disappeared into it?

0
0
0
0
0