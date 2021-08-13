Mike Bloesch was in the midst of what can only be described as a meteoric rise in football when North Texas coach Seth Littrell made the former Houston offensive lineman an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Bloesch started out in coaching in 2009 by working with the offensive line at Abilene Cooper before becoming a high school offensive coordinator at 24, an analyst at Houston, a quality control coach at Tulsa and finally the Golden Hurricane’s offensive line coach.
Littrell knew Bloesch was going places and swung for the fences. He offered him a chance to become an offensive coordinator.
“That’s what Seth put out there for me,” Bloesch said. “Let’s get to know each other, build some trust and build an offense together. He told me that he’d love to turn it over to me at some point.”
That point came just a few months ago in one of the more surprising twists of Littrell’s time at UNT.
The school hired Littrell because of his prowess as an offensive coordinator. He’s gone through a handful of coordinators and co-coordinators in the five seasons since, all while keeping his hands on the steering wheel to varying degrees.
There have been some hits along the way. Graham Harrell was terrific, which is why he was snapped up by Southern Cal. Littrell also struck out on a hire. Bodie Reeder lasted just a year before he was fired.
Bloesch spent his first season at UNT as a co-coordinator last fall when Tommy Mainord was also a co-coordinator and Littrell called the plays.
Now it’s up to Bloesch to sink or swim in a season there’s plenty of pressure on UNT to get back on track after back-to-back four-win seasons.
The challenge is one Littrell believes Bloesch is ready to tackle.
“Coach Bloesch knows it from front to back,” Littrell said of UNT’s offense. “What he has done with our offensive line has been impressive. He knows the run game really well. He also knows the passing game as well as the defense’s strengths and weaknesses and how we need to attack within our calls.
“He’s well-rounded and has worked extremely hard at it. He’s not just an o-line guy.”
Bloesch has worked to make sure that’s the case over the last few years. His goal is to become a head coach. Succeeding as a coordinator is the next step in the process.
It’s why he’s studied the nuances of the game beyond the offensive line. UNT’s performance up front last season was an indication that Bloesch has that part of the game down.
The Mean Green allowed just 17 sacks in 10 games and ranked 35th nationally with an average of 1.70 allowed per game. Those totals were a significant improvement from the 2019 season, when UNT allowed 26 sacks in 12 games for an average of 2.17.
“We can build on what we did last year,” tackle Jacob Brammer said of UNT’s offensive line. “We set the standard last year. That will help us moving forward.”
UNT’s linemen have consistently credited Bloesch for helping them set that standard.
The challenge for Bloesch now is to continue building on his success with UNT’s offensive line while guiding the Mean Green’s offense as a whole. Littrell called Bloesch his eyes in the sky last season. Bloesch worked from the press box during games and helped Littrell with play-calling.
He’ll have an even bigger influence this year as UNT’s primary play-caller.
“We have combined some of my philosophies with the run game and run-pass options with a lot of the Air Raid things coach Littrell has done for a long time,” Bloesch said. “One thing I like about coach is he wants to start with running the football.”
UNT ranked 13th nationally with an average of 230.2 rushing yards per game last season when the Mean Green averaged 34.4 points per game.
Bloesch is hoping to put his stamp on what UNT does and improve on those totals.
“We want to be fast, physical and fearless,” Bloesch said. “We want people to watch North Texas and say that we play with great tempo and are physical across the board, and not just with our offensive line. We want our receivers to block, running backs to run through contact and tight ends to be physical at the point of attack.”
The fearless part figures in when it comes to calling plays.
“We are going to be fearless in the way we attack people and fearless in our play-calling,” Bloesch said. “That gives your players confidence and shows them that we trust them to go make plays when the game is on the line.”
The message has resonated with UNT’s players. They know that Bloesch plans on putting UNT’s best 11 players on the field.
Bloesch said that if two tight ends are in the top 11, they’ll be on the field. If he has a great wide receiver, he’ll adjust to feature him.
That philosophy was evident last season when Bloesch played a key role in UNT finding ways to get the ball to Jaelon Darden. The former UNT wide receiver caught 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns in just nine games before declaring for the NFL draft.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Darden in the fourth round, ending UNT’s draft drought that stretched back to 2004.
Running back DeAndre Torrey should benefit from that philosophy this season. He led UNT in rushing last year with 656 yards. He’ll see time in the slot this season, a move that should give him more opportunities to contribute.
“I like Bloesch’s mindset,” Torrey said. “He’s a smart coach. He builds his offense around what he has instead of coming in with a system and saying this is what we are going to do.
“That will absolutely help us.”
Bloesch has been preparing for the opportunity to guide an offense ever since he was coaching the offensive line at Cooper.
He’s learned every step along the way and jumped at the chance to build an offense with Littrell. Bloesch turned down opportunities to move on to another program after last season when he knew Littrell was about to put him in charge.
Now that offense is his, Bloesch will look to continue his rise in coaching in a new role.
“I am confident in what I know and what I do offensively,” Bloesch said. “Being able to work for a guy who is very well known for his offense was a great opportunity to grow. If I have an opportunity to bet on myself, I’m going to do it every time.”