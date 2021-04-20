Tylor Perry posted his second straight impressive performance in the NJCAA national tournament since committing to North Texas on Tuesday night.
The Coffeyville Community College point guard scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out four assists for the Red Ravens in a 95-56 blowout win over Odessa Community College at Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Perry scored 18 points in a first-round win over Southwest Tennessee. He was a first-team All-East Division selection in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference this season.
The 5-foot-11 point guard committed to UNT over offers from a host of other schools, including Florida Gulf Coast, Central Michigan and Cal State Bakersfield.