THE COLONY — Eric Morris detailed his plans for the North Texas football program to a host of university officials over the last few days.
What Morris had to say was a big reason he stood in front of several hundred UNT fans on Friday night at Lava Cantina.
UNT officials bought into Morris’ plan and handed over the program to the former Washington State offensive coordinator.
Morris’ message was simple at the first of what will be several public appearances. He believes UNT is a school on the rise and that he can move the Mean Green to the top of the American Athletic Conference.
UNT will make the move to the American following the Mean Green’s showdown with Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday to cap the 2022 season and their stay in Conference USA.
“We are not broken,” Morris said. “I have a vision and a plan to take us to the top.
“Denton is a football gold mine. We can fill the stadium.”
UNT has been touting its potential for years. The school was hoping the opening of Apogee Stadium in 2011, a move to C-USA in 2013 and the arrival of a series of coaches would be the spark that would help UNT take off.
Most of the moves UNT has made along the way helped. The Mean Green will play in their sixth bowl game in seven seasons on Saturday.
UNT hired Morris in the hope that he can help the program get over the hump and win championships.
Morris made it clear that is his goal after being introduced by program legend Johnny Quinn. The two were roommates when they played in the Canadian League.
Morris said he is proud to have the chance to lead the program and touted UNT’s assets as a school.
“If you look at the trajectory of the university, we are going up,” Morris said.
That’s been a source of frustration for UNT when it comes to its football program. The Mean Green have been knocking on the door of a championship for years but haven’t been able to get over the hump, despite the significant investments UNT has made in the program.
UNT hasn’t won a conference title since 2004 under Hall of Fame coach Darrell Dickey. The Mean Green’s last bowl win came in 2013.
UNT fans and former players who attended the event were excited about the prospect of Morris helping the Mean Green break through. He led Incarnate Word to a pair of Southland Conference titles before jumping to Washington State.
“I’m excited,” UNT Hall of Fame linebacker Craig Robertson said. “He’s a guy with a track record. We have a new coach with new thoughts as we go to a new conference.”
The fans who attended Friday’s event have quickly gotten behind idea of Morris leading the program.
“He will bring camaraderie to North Texas and an attitude that can rally both the fan base and players because of his personality,” UNT graduate Tony DeSousa said.
UNT’s core supporters got one of their first idea of what Morris’ personality is like on Friday night as the hours dwindled before the Frisco Bowl. They came away excited about what the future holds.
“I like him and think he’s a good choice,” Dan Claiborne said. “He’s offensive minded.”
