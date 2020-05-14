On any given day over the past few weeks, you wouldn’t have to scroll far to find a video on Twitter of a Guyer athlete exercising.
Workouts ranging from pushups with resistance bands, weight lifting in garages and basic wind sprints, Guyer strength coach Kyle Keese has seen it all. While the methods have varied from person to person, one element has remained constant — the use of the hashtag “NeverNotAnAthlete.”
A promotion offered by Eastbay and Champ Sports, Keese first learned of the contest after a representative from the company reached out. Points are awarded for the number of exercise-related posts, with each athlete eligible for one per day starting on April 17.
But Guyer’s athletes, including most of its football team, were already working out from home and sending videos to Keese.
The only added step to participate in the contest was adding the hashtag and posting it to Twitter. With a chance to win money for the school and raise money for a COVID-19 relief fund, Keese knew it was an opportunity Guyer couldn’t pass up.
“Basically, they want to see kids training and how they’re dealing with this situation through some alternative methods,” Keese said. “The kids had been sending me videos, so it didn't change much for us. They just put it on the internet, and we go about our business.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic all but halted the sports world in mid-March, staying in shape has been a sticking point for many athletes.
With schools, locker rooms and gyms shuttered, coaches and students alike have gotten creative with how they are working out.
Offensive lineman Knox Boyd is one of the many Guyer athletes who have participated in the contest. His videos online have ranged from sled pushes in a yard to pulling a small, old car in a field.
Boyd even built his own sled with his father out of PVC pipes filled with concrete.
“I’ve stayed committed through this because I want to give myself an advantage when it comes to the fall,” Boyd said. “Not a lot of kids are still working to the level that they did during school, let alone working out in general.
“Keese has taught us how to be self accountable throughout my years in the program. It’s one thing when everyone is accountable for themselves but it’s another when we have seniors stepping up and keeping their fellow players accountable as well. It’s something special when we have groups of guys reminding each other everyday to get out of bed and to get to work.”
The culture Keese has created at Guyer has become synonymous with excellence. Keese was the recipient of the Southwest Region Coach of the Year by the National High School Strength Coaches Association in 2019.
Guyer’s new head coach, Rodney Webb, immediately recognized the Wildcats’ participation in the challenge — and their work ethic in general — is a reflection of the tradition Keese has cultivated.
“It is a testament to coach Keese and the culture he’s established on that campus,” Webb said. “I can’t take one ounce of credit for anything going on because I haven’t even met a lot of these kids yet.
“They are not afraid of hard work. It takes a lot of self motivation during a time like this to get out and put in the work when you don’t have somebody. Kyle has helped instill a culture of hard work on campus.”
Part of that culture includes teammates holding each other accountable, something three-star linebacker Jordan Eubanks said has been a motivating factor for working out individually.
“I’ve been so committed because next year I’ve got something to prove, not just to myself, but my teammates, [as well],” Eubanks said. “I feel like if I hold myself accountable, my teammates will follow. It says a lot about Guyer. We have established a tradition over the years that we will work harder than our competition no matter what. [We] find a way, not an excuse.”
The “Never Not An Athlete” challenge ended at midnight on Monday, and according to the official rules, the top five schools will be selected on or around May 15.
The winning school will receive a $10,000 credit to the Eastbay Team store. Second place gets a $7,500 credit, third place $5,000, fourth place $3,500 and fifth place $2,500.
While winning money would help in a variety of ways, Keese said more than anything, he has been impressed with the dedication from Guyer’s athletes.
“It’s easy to make excuses right now and find a way not to do work or be lazy,” Keese said. “It’s tough. And I know as an adult it’s tough. But as a kid, I can only imagine. Plus, you’re having to do schoolwork. There are so many distractions going on right now. It floors me that we have 15, 16, 17 and 18-year-olds still training through all this.”