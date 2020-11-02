Ryan senior Billy Bowman Jr. is committed — again.
Less than a month after decommitting from Texas in a decision that ultimately started a small but notable exodus within the Longhorns’ recruiting classes, the Raiders’ dynamic playmaker is now committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.
Bowman made his announcement via Twitter on Sunday, 19 days after releasing his Top 3 list of OU, Georgia and LSU.
“I feel like Oklahoma checked every single one of my bullet points,” Bowman said. “One of them was being able to play on one of the biggest stages in college football. I also wanted to be closer to home, be around coaches who know what they are doing, and be around a championship program. I feel like I made the right decision for me, my family and my future.”
Another bullet point is that he has a chance to play the position he truly wants to play. Though Bowman is an impact player on offense, defense and special teams, he is leaning toward offense in college. Through five games this season, the four-star recruit has a team-leading 315 receiving yards to go with 125 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.
He’s scored six touchdowns over the past two games, including a 65-yard punt return in last week’s 68-28 win over Frisco Centennial. Ryan, the No. 1 team in Class 5A Division I, is now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in District 5-5A Division I.
“Anyone who knows who coach [Lincoln] Riley is knows he is an offensive genius,” Bowman said. “I’m leaning toward offense, and I had conversations with him that if I can’t get on the field right away on offense, I’m willing to play defense.”
Since Bowman reneged on his commitment to Texas on Oct. 7, other Texas recruits such as Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers and Lancaster wide receiver Phaizon Wilson followed in quick succession. Bowman had been pledged to Texas since July 31, 2019 — the summer before his junior year. He said on Monday that he felt like he rushed into making that initial decision. That was not the case this time with the Sooners.
“If I could give advice to anyone who is being recruited, whether they are a freshman, sophomore or junior, it’s to make sure you weigh all of your options,” Bowman said. “You don’t have to be in a rush to make a decision, and I feel like I made a fast decision [with Texas]. It felt good this time to weigh out my options and see where I really wanted to go.”
Bowman also held offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Duke and Florida, to name a few. He is one of five Division I commits on Ryan’s roster, including four on a defense that is giving up an average of 10.33 points in district. Five-star recruit Ja’Tavion Sanders is currently committed to Texas.
Bowman and the Raiders will be in action again Friday when they travel to The Colony.
“I’m set,” Bowman said of his decision. “With this being my senior year, none of us knows how many games we can get. I just want to be out there and win a state championship with my brothers.”