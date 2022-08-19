Option 2 Jackson Arnold main
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, right, throws a pass in a game against Byron Nelson last season at the Ford Center. Arnold will try to lead the Wildcats to a state title this fall.

 DRC file photo

Guyer and its star quarterback Jackson Arnold have been painfully close to the pinnacle of high school football twice in the last three seasons.

When starter Eli Stowers went down with an injury in the 2019 state title game, then-freshman Arnold was thrust into action in the biggest game of the year, one Austin Westlake ultimately won 24-0, despite his best efforts. Arnold helped lead the Wildcats back to the Class 6A Division II state title game and a rematch with the Chaparrals last fall.

Peyton Bowen
Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen returns a kickoff in a game against Prosper at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex last season.

Guyer glance

The following is a look at the Wildcats heading into the 2022 season.

2022 schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 25 Rockwall-Heath 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Aledo 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 Lancaster 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 Prosper* 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Little Elm* 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 McKinney Boyd* 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Braswell* 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 Allen* 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 at McKinney* 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 Rock Hill* 7 p.m.
District 5-6A

