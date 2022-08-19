Guyer and its star quarterback Jackson Arnold have been painfully close to the pinnacle of high school football twice in the last three seasons.
When starter Eli Stowers went down with an injury in the 2019 state title game, then-freshman Arnold was thrust into action in the biggest game of the year, one Austin Westlake ultimately won 24-0, despite his best efforts. Arnold helped lead the Wildcats back to the Class 6A Division II state title game and a rematch with the Chaparrals last fall.
A 40-21 loss meant Guyer and Arnold were denied a second time.
Those near misses have given Arnold all the motivation he needs for his last go-around.
“Not necessarily just losing to Westlake but losing the state titles in general,” Arnold said of what drives him. “The first state championship really helped me start being less nervous for games and kind of slowed the game down for me. The one last year didn’t really serve a learning purpose, it just fueled my fire.”
A five-star recruit and Oklahoma commit, Arnold is the latest in a line of Guyer starting quarterbacks destined for the college game. He dazzled defenses last season in passing for 3,921 yards, 34 touchdowns and just five interceptions while adding 659 yards and 12 scores on the ground.
Arnold will take the lessons learned from his last three seasons into 2022 as the focal point of another talented Guyer squad. Under first-year coach Reed Heim’s tutelage, the Wildcats are aiming to break through for their first state championship since hoisting the 4A-DI trophy in 2013.
“For us to do that, we do have to find that extra bit of what it takes for us to be a state championship-caliber team,” Heim said. “We want to be playing our best football when our best football is required. For us to win a state championship, that level of best football is pretty high.”
After serving as former coach Rodney Webb’s defensive coordinator for the last two seasons, Heim has assumed more team-wide roles since taking over the head coaching job. His focus has remained on the defensive side of the ball, though, while offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jordan Johnson has continued to handle many of the offensive duties.
Heim will have plenty of pieces to work with defensively despite returning just five starters, a group headlined by a star-studded secondary that is expected to anchor the unit.
Chief among them is four-star defensive back Peyton Bowen. The Notre Dame commit contributed in all three phases last season with 50 tackles, 12 pass breakups and six interceptions to go with three touchdowns as a kick/punt returner and three more scores as a receiver.
Peyton Bowen is joined in the secondary by younger brother Eli Bowen and fellow four-star recruit Ryan Yaites, an LSU commit. A four-star prospect in the class of 2024, Eli Bowen tallied 46 tackles, a team-high 10 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns as a sophomore last year. Yaites had 33 total tackles, eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
The trio will lead a defense with just two other returning starters after the unit lost linebackers Jaden Powell and Brooks Etheridge in addition to defensive lineman Rowan Briggs, among several other key pieces. Returning several players who saw significant time behind the starting group has the unit confident it can remain strong.
“I see a hard-hitting, hard-fighting group,” Peyton Bowen said. “None of the guys on our defense have not played, so they all come in with some experience.
“It’s not really too much of a change, it’s just getting back into our groove.”
On the offensive side, Arnold loses several of his top targets from last season but returns plenty of options.
The team’s top three receivers and three leading rushers outside of Arnold are all gone. Wide receivers Sutton Lee and Landon Sides bring back a combined 47 catches for 675 yards and seven touchdowns while tight end Si Stovall could also be more involved in the passing game.
The following is a look at the Wildcats heading into the 2022 season.
Losing BJ Phillips, Jackson Foster and Isaiah Roque from the backfield leaves Arnold as the lone returner with more than 100 rushing yards last year. Junior running back Trey Joyner appears poised to shoulder plenty of the load. Sophomore Aubrey transfer Ahmed Yussuf is another player to watch in a run game Arnold said could surprise some people.
How it all comes together around Arnold will go a long way in determining the Wildcats’ ceiling.
“He’s surrounded by a lot of other talented players,” Heim said. “We have a good offensive line, a ton of receivers, a young running back who’s having a great camp. I’m very fired up for what we’re going to do offensively.”
With its Thursday night season opener right around the corner, Guyer has several of the state’s best teams on the docket.
Coming in at No. 6 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason 6A rankings, the Wildcats host No. 25 Rockwall-Heath on Aug. 25 in what has potential to be one of the best Week 1 games across the state. The Hawks return just nine starters after going 11-2 last season but are expected to compete for a District 10-6A title with crosstown rival Rockwall.
Guyer then faces two of DCTF’s top-ranked 5A-DI teams in No. 3 Aledo and No. 13 Lancaster to round out non-district play, presenting some formidable foes to prepare it for a stacked district slate.
After realignment kept the loaded District 5-6A intact, two of the Wildcats’ district mates are ranked among the state’s top 30 Class 6A teams. Traditional power Allen comes in at No. 13 with its third different coach in the last three seasons while Prosper is No. 26 with 14 returning starters from last year’s 9-5 team. Allen has been Guyer’s lone stumbling block in the district each of the last two seasons.
It all adds up to a regular season schedule chock full of challenges for a Guyer squad motivated to finally break through.
“We all have a chip on our shoulder because most of the guys were at that state championship game. We know how it’s going to be,” Peyton Bowen said. “It just takes fight. They can outrank us, outmatch us, but if you have that dog in you, you want to keep fighting and keep going. If you have that heart, that’s what is going to put you over at the end of the day.
“Last year we got second. I’m not trying to do that again.”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.