North Texas officially became an epicenter for college basketball this week.
The NCAA confirmed Tuesday that AT&T Stadium in Arlington has been selected as the host of the 2030 Men’s Final Four on April 6 and 8. The announcement comes a day after Dallas and American Airlines Center was named as the site of the 2031 women’s final.
“Great news,” said Monica Paul of the Dallas Sports Commission. “I was pretty nervous.”
With the news, AT&T Stadium may also build momentum for other national sporting events that have recently eluded it.
“We should be developing a plan of what’s the next thing after this Final Four,” Paul said. “Yes, we want another Super Bowl. We want to continue to have those conversations and engage in those conversations with the Cowboys and the NFL.”
The Sports Commission would also target another NBA All-Star Game, another College Football Playoff championship game and the rugby World Cup in 2031 if the United States hosts, Paul said. Another target is holding a FIFA World Cup semifinal or final host in 2026, when the United States, Mexico and Canada are host countries.
Momentum from being named host for the two Final Fours can only help and build on itself.
“I think that’s all very positive,” Paul said. “You always keep Dallas and North Texas top of mind as a sports destination. I think it’s critical we continue to pursue any major sporting event. Each time that we’re able to secure one and then execute it and raise the bar only helps us for the next time.”
The Men’s Final Four is estimated to have an economic impact of about $175 million to the host area, Paul said, with the Women’s Final Four having a financial impact of about $35 million.
“This is indeed a festive week for the Big 12,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark, whose conference will host both Final Fours. “As home to the last two men’s basketball national champions [Baylor and Kansas], we look forward to staging this marquee event.”
The Men’s Final Four also represents a breakthrough for the region and AT&T Stadium.
AT&T Stadium hosted the Men’s Final Four in 2014 when UConn cut down the nets — setting attendance records for the semifinals (79,444) and final (79,238) in the process. The only major criticism was transportation for the media across the D-FW metropolitan area.
UConn guard Ryan Boatright (11) raises the championship trophy as teammate Shabazz Napier grabs the microphone from Jim Nantz to say a few words to fans in celebrating their 60-54 defeat of Kentucky in the NCAA tournament final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Monday, April 7, 2014. (Tom Fox / Staff Photographer)
Still, North Texas had been bypassed recently for major national sports events, including the Men’s Final Four.
“I don’t take anything for granted,” Paul said. “This was our third bid since hosting in 2014. The first two we weren’t successful on. What we did do coming out of 2018 when we weren’t awarded a Men’s Final Four is that we really had to sit down, look at ourselves in the mirror and have a conversation with ourselves.”
Although AT&T Stadium is still one of the best sports venues in the world, some feared the instant attraction that made it a magnet for big events had faded.
There was also wretched weather luck.
There was an apocalyptic ice storm the week of Super Bowl XLV in 2011 as well as problems with temporary seating at AT&T Stadium. Nearly a foot of snow greeted the NBA All-Star Game in 2010.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan in January that weather was less a factor in the Super Bowl eluding AT&T Stadium as it was the NFL’s desire to reward cities that built new stadiums.
Paul said it was a cyclical situation with sports organizations wanting to move major events to different markets around the country.
She was convinced the Final Four would return to AT&T Stadium and hoped now would be the time.
The Sports Commission took the feedback from the NCAA seriously.
Dallas and Arlington had a closer working relationship this time, she said. There was a lot of attention paid to keep hotel rates manageable for fans as well as NCAA officials and sponsors.
“It was numerous things,” Paul said. “This time we were all on the same page.”
The process for each Final Four started about 18 months ago with the NCAA asking cities if they were interested in bidding. A winnowing process followed with the review of bid specifications and concerns. Eventually that led to separate presentations before the Division I men’s and women’s basketball selection committees.
The men’s pitch was Oct. 31 in Houston and included Mavericks great Rolando Blackman, a former All-American at Kansas State.
Other men’s sites were awarded to Detroit (2027), Las Vegas (2028) and Indianapolis (2029). Like North Texas, Detroit had been bypassed in previous bid cycle.
“We were really impressed with how the presenters from Detroit and North Texas rebounded from the disappointment of not being awarded a Final Four in the previous cycle and put their best foot forward during this entire process,” said Bradley athletic director Chris Reynolds, the chair of the men’s selection committee.
In a statement, Jones said the commitment to invest in the future “gives us incredible assets to provide great experiences and create a lasting impact with the Final Four. We are ready for basketball’s greatest game in 2030.”
The women’s presentation last week was more theatrical — literally — with a movie premier theme featuring formal dresses, tuxes, a red carpet and popcorn. The movie script doubled as a pitch from North Texas.
“We knew we had to be a little bit different and show some passion and think outside of the box,” Paul said, with Dallas hosting the Women’s Final Four in April and having just hosted NCAA site representatives.