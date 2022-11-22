AT&T stadium
Buy Now

The NCAA announced on Tuesday that AT&T Stadium has been selected to host the 2030 Men’s Final Four.

 Nathan Hunsinger/DMN

North Texas officially became an epicenter for college basketball this week.

The NCAA confirmed Tuesday that AT&T Stadium in Arlington has been selected as the host of the 2030 Men’s Final Four on April 6 and 8. The announcement comes a day after Dallas and American Airlines Center was named as the site of the 2031 women’s final.

Recommended for you