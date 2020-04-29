The NCAA moved one step closer to allowing college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness on Wednesday morning.
The organization's Board of Governors announced its support for rules changes that will open the flood gates for athletes to be compensated by third parties. The move is one the NCAA has resisted for years.
The NCAA is hoping to institute a set of guidelines for the transition. The new rules could be in place by the fall of 2021. Those new standards will allow student-athletes to be compensated for third-party endorsements, personal appearances and social media businesses.
The NCAA will have guidelines that are designed to prevent schools and boosters from using name, image and likeness opportunities to bolster their efforts in recruiting.
The question for a school like North Texas is what opportunities and obstacles the change will present.
The upside for UNT is that it is located in a city of close to 140,000 and is far enough away from Dallas to have businesses that identify with the school and its athletic program. Those businesses could be interested in using UNT athletes in advertising or for appearances.
Former UNT quarterback Mason Fine would have been a great option for a car dealer wanting to have a player appear in a commercial or sign autographs in its showroom.
Players will be able to retain marketing agents to help them handle those deals.
The opportunities will be readily apparent to the players UNT is pursuing in recruiting.
The interesting question for UNT will be if more of the sponsorship dollar in town goes to athletes in the coming years. There is only so much money to go around in a cities like Denton, and when it comes to sponsorship dollars for college athletics, the vast majority of it is flowing into UNT's coffers.
The school's athletic department has long-term relationships with pretty much every business in town with any interest in sports. Will some of those businesses be tempted to take some of the money that is going to the UNT athletic department and give it directly to some of the school's athletes through NIL deals?
It seems unlikely the rise of NIL deals will cut into the UNT athletic department's sponsorship business in a significant way considering the long-term relationships UNT has with those businesses, but it is something to consider.
There is also a downside to the possibility of NIL becoming a big business in college athletics for UNT.
There is a school of thought that NIL legislation will help level the playing field in college athletics. The logic is that every town has car dealerships and that NCAA regulations will prevent all the money from NIL from flowing straight to the athletes competing for the top programs in the country.
There is some truth in that, but it's hard to imagine the rise of NIL deals not widening the gap between the Power Five and AAC and the schools competing at the lower levels in the Group of Five.
Yes, there are car dealerships in every town in America. Yes, all athletes will have an opportunity to pursue side hustles now. The question for UNT is if there will be enough opportunities for its athletes for the program to not be at a bigger disadvantage than it already is against Power Five programs, not to mention regional rivals like SMU and Houston.
We will also have to see if the rise of NIL opportunities shifts the balance of power in Conference USA, where UNT is faring well overall.
There are a number of factors to consider and only one sure bet. The world of college athletics is going to look dramatically different in the years to come.