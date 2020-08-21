The NCAA handed down rulings on eligibility and fall sports championships late Friday afternoon that will have a dramatic impact on North Texas.
The Division I Board of Directors announced that it would work toward holding its fall sports championships in the spring. The board also said all fall sports athletes will receive an additional season of eligibility.
Conference USA quickly followed with an announcement that it would move its soccer and volleyball seasons to the spring.
The NCAA does not run the postseason in football, which will still conduct its season this fall.
"We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships" C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod in a statement. "Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans."
The NCAA made both moves in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has upended the world of college sports.
UNT officials have been preparing for both rulings over the last few weeks. Athletic director Wren Baker expressed his support for granting fall sports athletes additional eligibility this week and reiterated his stance on Friday morning as the school waited for an official ruling.
"It gives athletes the assurance they won’t waste a year of eligibility that will not represent the full experience," Baker said. "I'm supportive of that."
Baker acknowledged that granting additional eligibility to seniors would create financial challenges for UNT due to the increased number of players on scholarship but said the school is ready to tackle those issues.
The ruling opens up the possibility UNT could bring several of the key members of its football team back next season. Wide receiver Jaelon Darden and defensive tackle Dion Novil will both be seniors this fall.
Darden was UNT's lone first-team All-C-USA selection last season, while Novil was among the Mean Green's most productive players.
Both could elect to return for an additional year in 2021.
UNT has also been preparing for the possibility of its fall sports other than football moving to the spring.
The school's soccer team has won the last three C-USA tournaments and is the most successful team on campus. UNT coach John Hedlund and his players have spent the last few weeks preparing for the possibility of moving to the spring.
"We are practicing like we are going to play this fall," senior Brooke Lampe said. "If not, we will take this semester to work hard and get better. That is exciting too, because we will have a lot of time to get better."
Hedlund has already laid out a plan for his team moving its season to the spring. He'll shift his spring offseason program to the fall and try to schedule a series of exhibition matches to prepare his team for a spring season.
"The players have handled it well," Hedlund said. "It’s a crazy time for all of us."