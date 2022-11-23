 Skip to main content
National rodeo title — and lots of prize money — on the line for Denton 19-year-old

Riley Roping at the American 2021

Denton resident Riley Webb competes in a rodeo in 2021. Webb, a nationally ranked tie-down roper, will compete in the National Finals Rodeo beginning Dec. 1.

 Courtesy photo/Webb family

Every once in a while, when he’s out to dinner with family, someone will recognize one of the more successful professional athletes living in Denton.

Riley Webb will gladly say hello, usually to a fan who follows the world of professional rodeo.

National High School Rodeo Association Tiedown Champion

Riley Webb has been mastering the art of roping since he was young. His family raises calves used in events and also produces events. Webb won the National High School Rodeo Association tie-down roping competition in 2020.

Riley Webb has been attending rodeos since he was young. His parents took him to the North Texas Fair and Rodeo shortly after he was born. He’s shown here on Little Red.
RW with announcer Terry Starnes at NTFR

Longtime North Texas Fair and Rodeo announcer Terry Starnes, left, has seen Riley Webb grow into a top tie-down roper over the years and believes he will eventually become a world champion.
RW Junior NFR

Riley Webb has won a series of titles over the years and competed in the Junior National Finals Rodeo in 2017.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

An error occurred