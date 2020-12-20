CONWAY, S.C. — Shawn Clark was watching film of North Texas in preparation for the Myrtle Beach Bowl last week when one series of plays jumped out.
What UNT ran wasn’t what impressed Appalachian State’s coach. It was how fast the Mean Green got those plays off.
“North Texas has a very powerful offense, and they go at lightning speed,” Clark said. “There was one clip where they ran three plays in 12 seconds.”
The challenge for UNT when it takes on the Mountaineers at 1:30 p.m. on Monday at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina is finding a way to maintain that pace in a showdown between two of the more powerful units in college football.
UNT (4-5) finished the regular season ranked seventh nationally in total offense with an average of 515 yards per game.
The Mean Green have been successful against just about every team they have played this season and will look to keep that run going against App State.
The Mountaineers (8-3) rank 11th nationally in total defense at 313.5 yards allowed per game.
UNT’s hopes to break through for just the fourth bowl win in program history, and the first in Seth Littrell’s five seasons as the Mean Green’s coach, will likely hinge on UNT’s ability to keep its offense rolling.
The task will be a whole lot tougher than it sounds.
“They have a ton of speed defensively, are really good on the backend, have linebackers who can run and defensive linemen who can penetrate,” Littrell said.
Clark attributed the Mountaineers’ success to their overall team speed.
“We have guys who are able to rally to the football and can really run,” Clark said. “Whenever you have team speed you have a chance to be successful. We recruit speed over size.”
UNT will be without two of its top players when it tries to deal with App State’s speedy defense.
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden declared for the NFL draft following the Mean Green’s win over UTEP to cap the regular season. The senior won’t play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
UNT will also be without quarterback Austin Aune. Littrell confirmed after the Mean Green’s walkthrough on Sunday that Aune did not travel to South Carolina with the team.
Littrell declined to detail the reason Aune will not play.
Darden has 74 receptions for 1,190 yards and a program record 19 touchdown catches on the season. The rest of UNT’s receivers have six touchdown catches combined.
Sophomore Deonte Simpson has four of those touchdown receptions and is among a host of young receivers UNT will lean on in its bowl game.
Aune has delivered several of the game-changing strikes to both Darden and Simpson. He has thrown for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Mean Green are expected to have their top three running backs available, including DeAndre Torrey. The senior has rushed for 656 yards to lead UNT.
The Mean Green’s running game will be all the more important with Darden and Aune out.
“We are going to be thin at a lot of positions,” Littrell said. “That’s part of it right now. It gives other guys opportunities go out there and make plays for us.”
The Mountaineers aren’t overlooking Torrey, Simpson and the other talented players UNT will depend on with Darden and Aune out of the picture.
“North Texas is playing better than what its record is,” Clark said. “They’re playing very well right now.”
UNT will have to be at its best to challenge a talented App State defense that has held seven opponents to 20 points or less. The Mountaineers were tied for third nationally following the regular season with 14 interceptions, two of which they returned for touchdowns.
“We always want to make teams one dimensional,” defensive end Caleb Spurlin said. “We want to stop the run and make them throw the ball.”
UNT fought through a tough year to have the opportunity to return to the postseason and take on a traditional power like App State after a one-year absence. UNT wasn’t sure it would receive a bowl bid until a few hours after its win over UTEP to cap the regular season.
The Mean Green found out they were in for a challenge a few hours later when they were selected to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
App State has won a bowl game in each of the last five years. UNT is looking for its first bowl win since knocking off UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.
The Mean Green will likely need a big performance from their high-powered offense to make that dream a reality. That will be a challenge against App State’s defense, and that’s OK as far Littrell is concerned.
“This will be a great challenge. That’s why you play football,” Littrell said. “You go out there, compete and see where your program is compared to others. Our guys are really excited about the opportunity.”
Key matchup UNT RB DeAndre Torrey vs. App State LB Trey Cobb
North Texas will be shorthanded in its game against App State.
Star wide receiver Jaelon Darden declared for the NFL draft and elected to skip the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Matters became worse when quarterback Austin Aune didn’t make the trip due to undisclosed reasons.
The Mean Green still have plenty of playmakers and could depend more on their running game to lead the way offensively against App State. UNT ranks 13th nationally with an average of 230.2 rushing yards per game behind a talented group of running backs.
The Mean Green tend to ride the hot hand. More often than not this season that player has been DeAndre Torrey. The senior leads UNT with 656 yards and six rushing touchdowns.
The Mean Green need to get Torrey and fellow running backs Oscar Adaway III and Tre Siggers going against App State, which is allowing 144.4 rushing yards per game.
Linebacker Trey Cobb has been among the Mountaineers’ best playmakers on defense and will be a key part of their plan to slow down Torrey. The junior lead App State with 79 tackles and has posted 9.5 tackles for loss on the season.
UNT’s best hope to upset App State is to get its running game going with Torrey against the Mountaineers’ stout defense.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. App State’s defense
UNT has been consistent all season offensively and enters the Myrtle Beach Bowl averaging 35.1 points per game behind a powerful running game.
The Mean Green have four players who have rushed for at least 300 yards on the season, including quarterback Jason Bean. The sophomore has amassed 336 yards.
Bean will start against App State with Aune out of the picture.
App State is allowing 19.3 points per game, an impressive total considering the Mountaineers have played a pair of nationally ranked teams in Coastal Carolina and Louisiana in addition to Marshall, which later jumped into the rankings.
Edge: App State
UNT’s defense vs. App State’s offense
UNT has struggled most of the season defensively and is allowing 41.3 points per game.
The Mean Green have given up at least 42 points in each of their last three games while failing to contain opponents’ rushing attacks. UNT is surrendering 243.6 rushing yards per game and gave up 301 yards on the ground in its loss to UTEP to cap the regular season.
UTSA rushed for 443 yards against the Mean Green late in the year.
UNT will have to pick it up to contain App State, which has used its powerful running game to roll to eight wins. The Mountaineers are averaging 31.8 points and 243.5 rushing yards per game.
Four App State players have rushed for at least 400 yards on the season, a group led by Camerun Peoples. The sophomore has rushed for 807 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games.
Edge: App State
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Show up ready to play
It may sound simple, but the outcome of bowl games is often determined by which team is focused and ready to play. UNT is a huge underdog in its game against the Mountaineers and will be without its best players in wide receiver Jaelon Darden and quarterback Austin Aune. UNT has to be ready to play.
Run the ball effectively
UNT’s best hope to get into a rhythm offensively without Darden and Aune is to get its running game going. The Mean Green have a host of talented running backs and a solid offensive line. UNT needs DeAndre Torrey and the rest of its backs to have a big day.
Don’t get run over on defense
UNT has struggled against teams that run the ball effectively all season. The Mean Green’s opponents have built their game plans around running the ball late in the year. App State is averaging 243.5 rushing yards per game and will certainly test UNT’s front seven.
Make a few big plays to turn the tide
The Mean Green have made a series of big plays offensively throughout the season, including a 50-yard touchdown strike from Aune to Darden in a win over UTEP to cap the regular season. UNT will need a few more big plays against App State.