UNT running back DeAndre Torrey (13) is brought down by SMU safety Rodney Clemons (23), defensive end Delontae Scott (35) and safety Trevor Denbow (16) during the first half of Saturday’s game at Ford Stadium in Dallas.
North Texas running back Tre Siggers (15) scores a touchdown in the second quarter to put North Texas on the board 6-21 against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 7, 2019 at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas lost 27-49.
North Texas running back Deandre Torrey (13) runs the ball during the second quarter of the game against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 7, 2019 at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas lost 27-49.
North Texas quarterback Mason Fine (6) calls the play during the second quarter of the game against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 7, 2019 at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas lost 27-49.
North Texas wide receiver Michael Lawrence (32) runs the ball during the second quarter of the game against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 7, 2019 at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas lost 27-49.
North Texas quarterback Mason Fine (6) looks to the sideline during the second quarter of the game against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 7, 2019 at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas lost 27-49.
North Texas wide receiver Michael Lawrence (32) celebrates scoring a touchdown bringing the score to 14-28 nearing the end of the second quarter of the game against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 7, 2019 at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas lost 27-49.
North Texas wide receiver Michael Lawrence (32) laughs on the sideline after scoring a touchdown nearing the end of the second quarter of the game against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 7, 2019 at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas lost 27-49.
North Texas offensive lineman Daizion Carroll (78) walks to the locker room at the half during the game against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 7, 2019 at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas lost 27-49.
Scrappy shakes his head while the Green Brigade conductor dances during the North Texas football game against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 7, 2019 at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas lost 27-49.
North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) runs the ball during the third quarter of the game against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 7, 2019 at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas lost 27-49.
North Texas running back Tre Siggers (15) runs the ball during the third quarter of the game against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 7, 2019 at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas lost 27-49.
Kara Dry
That is especially true after a disappointing performance in a game that had been billed as a big opportunity for UNT.
The outcome was familiar when it comes to games played in Dallas, where UNT is now 1-25-1. What was surprising was how big of a change was from last season. The Mean Green (1-1) raced out to a 36-0 on their home turf at Apogee Stadium and cruised to a 46-23 win.
That performance raised hopes that the Mean Green might be able to break through in Dallas and continue to close the gap in a series SMU now leads 32-6-1.
Littrell warned earlier in the week that SMU would be a much different team than it was last year, thanks largely to an influx of talented transfers who helped the Mustangs move to 2-0.
Those players gave UNT fits and were in the face of Mason Fine, the Mean Green’s standout quarterback, all night.
Fine came into the night just 200 yards short of reaching the 10,000-yard mark for his career. The senior was expected to quickly roll pass that total just a week after posting the 14th 300-yard passing game of his career last week in a season-opening win over Abilene Christian.
SMU made getting there more difficult than anyone expected. The Mustangs battered Fine, sacked him five times and knocked his helmet off late in the fourth quarter.
Fine finished with 152 passing yards and one touchdown.
Those totals were a far cry from the 383 yards Fine threw for last year against SMU.
“They played a lot of coverages and mixed their fronts up,” Littrell said. “We have to execute, take what the defense is giving us and keep the quarterback upright.”
UNT met those goals last season in their win over SMU when Fine threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns.
A whole lot has changed since then. The Mean Green caught the Mustangs in their season opener and their first game under head coach Sonny Dykes.
Dykes brought in a host of transfers in the hope that they would change SMU’s team. That certainly was the case against UNT.
Former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in his second start for the Mustangs.
“We had too many mistakes and penalties in the first half,” UNT defensive end LaDarius Hamilton said. “We were not able to overcome mistakes.”
Buechele’s performance overshadowed that of the Mustangs’ upgraded defense that gave UNT fits.
The Mustangs completely took away Rico Bussey Jr.
Fine’s favorite target didn’t catch a pass against SMU, a far cry from the 156 yards he posted in the Mean Green’s season-opening win over Abilene Christian.
Tre Siggers rushed for 164 yards and was one of UNT’s few effective weapons offensively.
UNT did not make Fine available after the game because he was receiving medical treatment.
“I can’t even tell you how they took our passing game away,” Siggers said. “They did a good job.”
UNT’s struggles against SMU started early.
The Mustangs scored on their first three drives and took a 21-0 lead when Ke’Mon Freeman scored on a 2-yard run in the late in the first quarter.
“We dug ourselves in way too deep of a hole early on,” Littrell said.
UNT worked its way back into the game behind a defensive stand and a key special teams play. SMU linebacker Patrick Nelson intercepted a Fine pass and returned it to the UNT 6-yard line.
UNT’s defense held and forced the Mustangs to try a 22-yard field goal. Cornerback Cam Johnson came off the edge and blocked Kevin Robledo’s attempt.
The play sparked UNT. The Mean Green had just 44 yards of offense at that point and doubled that total on its second play of the ensuing drive when Siggers broke free for a 44-yard run.
Siggers capped the drive with a 1-yard run to pull UNT within 21-7.
SMU answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele to Reggie Roberson Jr. before the Mean Green pulled back within 28-17 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Fine to Michael Lawrence on a third-and-goal play and a 26-yard field goal from Ethan Mooney.
UNT needed a defensive stop to climb back into the game but couldn’t get it.
SMU quickly answered with a Xavier Jones 10-yard run and pulled away behind Buchele, who threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns.
The Mustangs coasted to a statement win with “Dallas” written across their jerseys.
“You have to give SMU a lot of credit,” Littrell said. “They did a great job, competed hard and outplayed us.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.