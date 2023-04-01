NTT IndyCar Series PPG 375 - Practice - Qualifying

Felix Rosenqvist, driver of the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, poses for photos after winning the pole position for the NTT IndyCar Series PPG 375.

 Courtesy photo/Chris Graythen/Getty Images

FORT WORTH — Felix Rosenqvist was the only driver to top 220 mph and took pole position Saturday as Arrow McLaren proved to be a triple threat at Texas Motor Speedway.

Rosenqvist turned two qualifying laps at an average speed of 220.264 mph and will start on the inside of the front row for Sunday morning’s PPG 375.

MATT CRIDER may be reached at mattcrider99@gmail.com and via Twitter at @countryMCdenton.

