FORT WORTH — Felix Rosenqvist was the only driver to top 220 mph and took pole position Saturday as Arrow McLaren proved to be a triple threat at Texas Motor Speedway.
Rosenqvist turned two qualifying laps at an average speed of 220.264 mph and will start on the inside of the front row for Sunday morning’s PPG 375.
Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward will line up directly behind their teammate after qualifying third and fifth, respectively, for McLaren.
The powerhouse Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske organizations filled the remainder of the spots in the top eight.
“Maybe it was a good thing to start early. The track kind of warmed up,” said Rosenqvist, driver of the No. 6 Chevrolet. “We’ve always been good here, but this is a whole different confidence level compared to last year. Let’s try to wrap it up tomorrow.”
Rosenqvist also won the pole last year in Fort Worth but had a drivetrain failure and finished 21st. The Swede is in his fifth season in the NTT IndyCar Series after two full campaigns in Formula E. His other two poles came on the Indianapolis road course, and his lone win came in 2020 at Road America.
Six-time champion and five-time TMS winner Scott Dixon of New Zealand will start second for Ganassi after a two-lap run at 219.972 mph. Defending race winner Josef Newgarden of Tennessee will start fourth for Penske, in pursuit of his third TMS victory.
Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato and Alex Palou, both with Ganassi, followed O’Ward. Defending series champion Will Power of Penske will start eighth.
Other notable starters are Sunnyvale resident Santino Ferrucci in 14th, four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves in 21st, Sting Ray Robb in 23rd and Marcus Ericsson, winner of the season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida, in 16th.
The field was split in half for two practice sessions where the intent was to lay down rubber in a second, higher racing line around the 1 1/2-mile, high-banked oval.
Conor Daly spun out on the front stretch during the special session.
Before his qualifying run, Sato said he was confident and enjoying his season debut, adding that he almost blacked out from the G-forces during practice.
“Driving an IndyCar around here is just like putting socks on a rooster,” Newgarden said. “It’s just tricky.”
Scott McLaughlin, whom Newgarden nipped at the line last year to win by 0.067 seconds, said Saturday that the track was “faster than a sneeze through a screen door.”
Rosenqvist took about 23.5 seconds to make each of his qualifying laps. By comparison, Brad Keselowski won the NASCAR Cup Series pole last year at TMS with a lap of 28.57 seconds.
The PPG 375 is slated for 11 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on KXAS-TV (Ch. 5) and KFWR-FM 95.9 “The Ranch.”
Legge in Denton County for Indy prep
Katherine Legge, who ran full seasons in 2006 and 2007 and whose last start was the 2013 Indianapolis 500, is at TMS to run a test session with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Legge has been racing IMSA sports cars since then but will attempt to make her third Indy 500 start next month.
Legge finished fourth in this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona in the GT Daytona class.
