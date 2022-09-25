Reddick in Winner's Circle
Tyler Reddick stands on his Camaro and celebrates in Winner's Circle after winning the Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

 Al Key/DRC

FORT WORTH — In a day race that unintentionally became a night race, Tyler Reddick speeding to victory over Joey Logano was the easy part.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday saw a record number of cautions for Texas Motor Speedway, a weather delay and a significant number of teams experiencing tire failures.

Owner congratulating Reddick
Car owner Richard Childers congratulates Tyler Reddick (8) in the Winner's Circle after he won Sunday's Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Denton County. 
Chase Elliott tire
Chase Elliott blew a right side tire, causing him to crash and burn his No. 9 Napa Chevrolet Camaro on the frontstretch while leading the Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Blaney pit crew
Pit crew members fly to service Ryan Blaney's Ford Mustang (12) during the Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. 
Reddick burnout
Tyler Reddick does a burnout after winning the 18th annual Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

