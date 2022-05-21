FORT WORTH — JR Motorsports came to Texas Motor Speedway seeking a fourth consecutive win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the team added a ringer to its lineup in the form of Cup Series All-Star William Byron.
Tyler Reddick spoiled the party Saturday by taking control of the SRS Distribution 250 on a late restart and earning Big Machine Racing’s first victory in the series.
Reddick was making his second start for the team, after finishing 26th in the last race at Darlington.
“It was a bit challenging being pinned on the bottom at times, but there was some chaos happening in front of us,” Reddick said. “You could make passes, but you had to work really, really hard and have an extremely high level of commitment heading into Turn 1.
“It’s pretty cool that we were able to — after Darlington — go to work and next time out here we are sitting with the trophy.”
Reddick was to the inside of Austin Hill for the final restart with 22 laps remaining. Hill had older tires, and Reddick pulled out to a commanding lead. When things filtered out behind Reddick’s No. 48 Chevrolet, Byron was in second place.
Byron couldn’t run him down, and Reddick sailed to a winning margin of 1.8 seconds.
Two of Byron’s JRM teammates, Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier, followed him across the finish line, and Hill completed the top five.
“It was tough because we ended up staying out there when everybody pitted,” Hill said. “Andy Street, my crew chief, told me to stay out, and I almost peeled off and was just like, ‘Hey, we need to do what they’re doing,’ but I stayed out.
“Just had a lot of laps on the tires there at the end of the race and started building really tight and almost knocked the wall down off of [Turn] 4, so I let [Mayer and Allgaier] get by and then just kind of settled into a top-five.”
Hill led 16 laps, then lost the lead to Brandon Jones on a restart with 33 laps to go. Jones’ No. 19 Toyota had major front-end damage, and Reddick passed them both two laps later to take the lead.
With 28 to go, over a half dozen cars were collected in a crash, including area racers Jesse Iwuji and David Starr. Workers had to repair the energy-absorbing barrier along the wall before the race could resume.
“They were wrecking in front of me and I was trying to avoid it,” Iwuji said. “I saw one guy coming down and I had to basically spin it into the grass. Once I went into the grass, I just went sliding, and that sideways force going through the grass started ripping up stuff with the body. And then somewhere in the drivetrain something’s wrong, because the car won’t drive forward anymore.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to get this thing fixed and get it ready for its next race, which was supposed to be next weekend. I don’t know if we’ll be able to still use this car.”
Carrollton’s Iwuji finished 34th, while Frisco resident Starr was able to continue and finish on the lead lap in 21st place.
Starr also was involved in a crash with 45 laps to go when SS GreenLight Racing teammate Joe Graf Jr. tapped his No. 08 Ford and sent him spinning into Ryan Sieg.
Ryan Truex, Josh Berry, Riley Herbst, AJ Allmendinger and Landon Cassill rounded out the top 10.
JRM drivers Noah Gragson and Berry won Stages 1 and 2, respectively.
Berry started Stage 3 on the inside of the front row and spun out in Turn 2 after the restart. He managed to stay away from the walls but was hit by another car at the last second, and the scramble to avoid his spinning No. 8 Chevy collected Ty Gibbs and Gragson, among others.
Gragson finished 36th, 72 laps down.
Reddick’s 10th Xfinity victory is his first since 2019, when he won six races and his second straight championship before moving to the Cup Series.
Reddick led the final 31 laps. JRM drivers Berry (46 laps), Allgaier (33) and Gragson (32) led the most.
There were no drivers in the field with a previous TMS Xfinity win. Current Camping World Truck Series leader John Hunter Nemechek won the fall 2021 race, and the previous 19 Xfinity races at the track were won by drivers now in the Cup Series.
