FORT WORTH — Kyle Larson was the good teammate for half a lap. Then he took his shot for $1 million and made it pay off.
Maybe that was the plan all along.
Larson pushed Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott past Ryan Blaney on the final restart Sunday night, then swooped to the outside of Elliott and took the lead en route to winning the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open race at Texas Motor Speedway.
“That last restart worked out exactly how I needed it to,” Larson said. “I wanted Chase to not get a good run down the back. Thankfully, I think [Blaney] got to his inside, and I just shoved him down the back, and he probably thought I was going to just follow him, and I was like, there’s got to be enough grip where we’d be running for one corner. It was a little slick up there, but I was able to get it and hold him off from there. I can’t believe it.”
Once Larson established control in that final 10-lap shootout, Brad Keselowski emerged as his main challenger in second place. Elliott faded from contention with two laps remaining as Keselowski tried to keep pace.
When they came back around to take the white flag for one to go, Larson had started to pull away and won by 0.2 seconds in the No. 5 Chevrolet.
“I just couldn’t get close enough to him. I could get to like 5 or 6 feet and then the draft stopped working, and the car is so fast down the straightaway,” Keselowski said. “Even with this [rules] package you can’t even draft, them damn Hendrick cars are so fast.
“We just didn’t have the raw speed we needed to close it out. … This is my third second-place finish in the All-Star. It’s really, really bittersweet.”
Elliott finished third, followed by Joey Logano, Blaney, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch.
The All-Star Race, held somewhere other than Charlotte Motor Speedway for only the third time in 37 editions, was presented in six segments.
Larson won Stage 1 before the top 12 positions were inverted, putting 12th-place Blaney out front for the start of Stage 2.
Blaney held off Keselowski and Ross Chastain to take Stage 2 before the entire 21-car field was inverted. Bowman won Stage 3, and a nine-car inversion put Hendrick teammate Byron out front. Byron held off Larson in the fourth 15-lap segment.
Stage 5 was the big one, run over 30 laps. Drivers had to make a four-tire pit stop, with the fastest crew earning $100,000. Elliott’s team cashed in, not only taking the prize but getting the No. 9 Chevrolet ahead of previous leader Byron.
Keselowski had been running 13th but was the last to stop, and the timing of a caution flag for Chastain’s spin off the bumper of Ryan Newman meant Keselowski was scored as the new leader ahead of Elliott.
Over the final 10 laps of Stage 5, the Hendrick drivers pushed back to the front, with Elliott, Byron and Larson leading the Team Penske Fords of Blaney and Keselowski across the line. Only the 10-lap Stage 6 remained.
Larson continues a dominant season for himself and Hendrick. Larson has matched Martin Truex Jr. with a Cup Series-high three points victories, including the last two races. Hendrick has won the last four races and seven overall, with all four drivers taking checkered flags.
“I’m not the one that works on the cars,” Larson said. “Big credit to Hendrick Motorsports and everybody back at the shop, the engine shop, because they’ve been putting in the work. It’s a shame we’ve got only half a season or whatever left with this package, but I think next year we’ll be hopefully just as good.”
It was a hot night in Denton County. The track temperature was measured at 145 degrees before the race, and teams placed bags of ice on wheels with lugnuts glued in position for upcoming pit stops.
Briefly
Larson also won the All-Star race in 2019. ... The season resumes next week with the Cup debut of Nashville Superspeedway. ... Sunday marked the final day on the job for Eddie Gossage, the only president TMS has ever had. Gossage said his first endeavor in retirement will be to take his grandchildren swimming.