FORT WORTH — The mist crept in on the back of a dreary fog.
One contender after another found the southeast corner of Texas Motor Speedway a bit treacherous.
Eventually, NASCAR deemed it too wet for oval racing and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 slipped to a halt Sunday afternoon.
A little over an hour after NASCAR completed a gray but dry Truck Series race, Kevin Harvick led the field under the green flag for the Cup Series’ eighth playoff event.
Prosper’s Chris Buescher didn’t make it five laps before crashing in Turn 2. Next, it was J.J. Yeley’s turn. Then the conditions hit the front of the pack.
On the ensuing restart, Denny Hamlin slid up the track and lost several positions. On Lap 31, Harvick — still the leader — slammed the wall exiting Turn 2 and dropped to the back before stopping for repairs and losing a lap. Teammate Clint Bowyer was the next to wiggle.
NASCAR flew the caution flag on Lap 44 as mist became evident on track-level cameras. Eight circuits later, the field stopped on pit road under the red flag.
During a stoppage of four hours, track-drying trucks worked on the surface but it only got wetter. NASCAR suspended the race at 7:40 p.m.
Weather permitting, it is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Monday, when the National Weather Service in Fort Worth was predicting a 93% chance of rain. The TV broadcast is set for NBCSN.
Bowyer was the leader after stopping for fuel while others took the time to change tires. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones and Joey Logano also took fuel only and were followed by fifth-place Martin Truex Jr.
Bowyer and Johnson are retiring from full-time racing after the season and were honored by TMS officials before the race.
Johnson is the Cup leader with seven victories in Fort Worth, so a “Jimmie Johnson Winner’s Circle” sign was unveiled at the entrance to Victory Lane, where each winner is awarded a pair of Smith & Wesson six-shooters. Since Bowyer has not won a Cup race at TMS in 29 tries, he was presented with a pair of cap guns, although he did win a truck race in 2006.
Only Logano, last week’s winner at Kansas Speedway, is locked into the championship final four in two weeks at Phoenix Raceway. A win in Fort Worth or Martinsville next week would send another playoff driver to the final four. The remaining spots are based on points.
Harvick, Hamlin and Brad Keselowski entered the day above the cut line. Chase Elliott (eight points behind Keselowski), Alex Bowman (27 points), Truex (31) and Kurt Busch (73) need to win or make up ground.
When the series raced in Denton County in July, Denton Enterprise Airport reported a high temperature of 96 and drivers were treated for heat-related health issues. On Sunday, readings averaged 58 degrees during the scheduled race time.