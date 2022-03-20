FORT WORTH — Scott McLaughlin was dominant and looking for his second career victory, but veteran teammate Josef Newgarden nipped him at the finish line Sunday for his second win at Texas Motor Speedway.
Newgarden trailed McLaughlin by less than half a second in the closing laps of the XPEL 375. On the final trip around the 1 1/2-mile oval, Newgarden mounted a charge down the backstretch and entering Turn 3. He went to the outside — into the notoriously slippery high lane at TMS — and inched ahead of McLaughlin in Turn 4 before prevailing in a drag race to the finish line.
“I was going for it, just like he was,” Newgarden said. “We were driving hard. Man, I was loose. I was driving the thing sideways off [Turns] 3-4 every lap, trying to get a run.
“Last lap, last corner — that’s what it’s all about at Texas. I hope we come back. Let’s come back!”
Newgarden alluded to reports that the NTT IndyCar Series may not return to TMS. The Associated Press reported over the weekend that the contract between the track and the series expired after Sunday’s race.
The Denton County track has hosted Indy car racing since it opened in 1997. It established a history, especially in the early years, of close finishes. Sunday’s thriller produced a margin of victory of 0.067 seconds — only good for eighth-closest in TMS history.
“I’m gutted, it’ll hurt,” McLaughlin said. “It’s just how it is, but I’m pretty proud of how we ran. Once he sort of got a wing on me on the outside there, I couldn’t come up and block the line.”
Marcus Ericsson was third, followed by Will Power, Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson, Alex Palou, Simon Pagenaud, Santino Ferrucci and Rinus VeeKay.
“Scott [McLaughlin] didn’t do anything wrong. I took a risk,” Newgarden said. “I just held it in 3-4 to see if it would work. … And I made that in a very split-second decision.”
The leaders completed their final pit stops with about 50 laps remaining. VeeKay led a pack of challengers including McLaughlin, Newgarden, Ericsson and Power.
McLaughlin passed VeeKay with 44 laps left and set his sights on a second consecutive win, after taking the season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Newgarden said he didn’t think he’d get a chance to pass his teammate.
“I literally conceded with like two laps to go,” Newgarden said. “And I could’ve kept that mindset, but that mindset changed as soon as I got to Corner 3 and the traffic just presented a great opportunity.
“So I went high side and I said, ‘You know what, if I hit the fence, I hit the fence. Scott will still win, it’ll be a great day for the team. If I don’t hit the fence, then I don’t know what’s going to happen.’”
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Johnson is in his second season driving Indy cars and made his first start on an oval. He started a career-best 18th and spent the first half of the race around that running position.
Johnson started picking off positions and entered the top 10 on Lap 170 of the 248-lap event. He was ninth when the final round of pit stops began.
Johnson eventually passed Pagenaud and broke into the top five, but he surrendered that spot to six-time champion Dixon in the final laps.
“Once we hit the halfway point in the race, I really could sense and feel the car and it became second nature and off I went,” Johnson said. “When I was racing with Dixie at the end, I thought that was pretty cool and pretty fun. We had a little trouble with our telemetry and didn’t know how much fuel I had saved, so I had to really go into conserve mode at the end and couldn’t fight for that top-five, but what a special day.”
Johnson’s previous best finish in an Indy car was 17th.
“Did Jimmie finish sixth?” Newgarden said, mouth agape and interrupting the reporter who brought it up. “Wow, that’s good. That’s legit. That’s hard — to finish sixth at Texas. I mean, I know, but, like, it’s hard. That’s really good.”
McLaughlin, a three-time champion of Australian V8 Supercars, led 186 laps Sunday at the same track where he made his oval debut last May. On that day, he was excited about his second-place finish.
This time around, McLaughlin experienced disappointment as it was Newgarden who delivered Team Penske’s 600th victory as a global racing organization.
Newgarden earned his 21st victory, leading three laps in the No. 2 Chevrolet. He also won in Fort Worth in 2019.
Pole winner Felix Rosenqvist, 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi and former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean retired with mechanical failures.
Takuma Sato and Kyle Kirkwood hit the wall in separate incidents where rookie Devlin DeFrancesco was in the inside lane and wiggled up the track.
On Lap 129, DeFrancesco dove inside of Graham Rahal and Helio Castroneves to make it three-wide. DeFrancesco shot up the track again, taking out all three drivers.
Defending race winner Pato O’Ward finished 15th and posted the day’s fastest lap at 220.661 mph.
Before the caution involving Sato, O’Ward was running third and McLaughlin built a lead of 12 seconds. O’Ward was penalized for hitting his tire changer on a pit stop and never recovered. The crew member went to the medical center with a right knee injury.
Jack Harvey crashed Saturday in final practice. After an evaluation Sunday morning, he was not medically cleared to race. Ferrucci, who drove Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 45 Honda five times last year, lives in North Texas and got the call to start the car in place of Harvey.
The series next races April 10 at Long Beach, California. The next oval race is the 106th Indianapolis 500 in late May.