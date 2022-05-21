FORT WORTH — Regardless of inflation, $1 million is still a million bucks.
That’s what the top drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series will be racing for Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway in the All-Star Race, and it all goes to the winner.
“Maybe we should raise it a little bit,” Joey Logano said with a laugh. “It should be double now.
“I’ll start lobbying. I’ll let you know how that goes for me.”
The 20 drivers who already have qualified for the race include race winners from 2021 and 2022, as well as full-time drivers who have a Cup championship or an All-Star win on their resume. Logano checks all four of those boxes.
The last-chance qualifier for the All-Star Race is called the Open, a race that will send three stage winners into the main event. A final All-Star will be determined by a fan vote.
The Open is slated for 4:30 p.m. and will cover 75 miles. A 5:30 p.m. Blake Shelton concert will keep the crowd simmering for the 7 p.m. start of the All-Star Race.
“Obviously a really big weekend. Cool to have the All-Star at home here at Texas,” said Prosper’s Chris Buescher, who will race in the Open. “Looking forward to a good race. No doubt it’ll be wild, and if we’re fortunate enough to be in victory lane there at the end and can get that done, then we can have a conversation in a week or two and figure out what we want to spend some money on.”
This weekend marks the TMS debut of NASCAR’s seventh-generation Cup car. The car features sports car elements, such as 18-inch aluminum wheels, single lug nuts, a sequential transmission, independent rear suspension; and a massive rear aerodynamic diffuser.
The car has been a competition equalizer, resulting in increased parity among teams through 13 races. Upstart teams Trackhouse Racing and 23XI Racing have combined for three wins, and the only drivers locked into the Cup playoff are Ross Chastain and William Byron.
“Probably the one thing that’s a concern is bumps with this car, and we get the bumps down in [Turns] 3 and 4 on the high side,” Logano said of the TMS surface. “You’re back to school. I used to just go off of my notes a lot, and my notes aren’t worth as much as they used to be.”
This is the 38th All-Star Race but only the fourth to be held away from Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 1986 event was staged at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol hosted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and TMS took its turn last year.
“The format that always gets thrown at us for the All-Star is fun,” said Kurt Busch, last week’s winner at Kansas Speedway. “You don’t know what you’re going to get, and when you see it, you have to absorb it and just figure out what the best way is to approach it.”
This year’s All-Star format is designed to keep the contenders mixing it up with the leaders for the entire four-segment event. The first three stages are 25 laps apiece. The Stage 1 winner will start first in the final stage if he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3. The Stage 2 winner will start second in the final stage only if he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3, and the winner of the third stage will start third.
There will be a pit crew competition before Stage 3. Each driver must make a four-tire stop, and the team with the shortest time on pit road will earn that driver the fourth starting position for the final stage — as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.
“Every year the format changes so much that I try not to dive too deep in it,” Aric Almirola said. “I just go race. The goal is to just go as fast as I can and pass as many cars as I can in every stage.”
The final stage is planned for 50 laps. NASCAR will employ a competition caution at the midway point unless a regular caution flag flies during Laps 15-25.
“With 25 laps here, 50 laps there, still the pit crew can get you into the final stage in the top four,” Busch said, “it keeps it all balanced with short-run speed, long-run speed, strategy, pit crew — the whole thing.”
Kevin Harvick is a two-time All-Star winner (2007, 2018) and the 2014 champion.
“It’s a good balance between short, quick, but also long enough to let the tires fall off and let some things happen, especially in that last stage,” Harvick said. “I think this will be entertaining, which is really what we’re here to do, right?”
The 20 All-Stars set the first 10 rows of the lineup with a qualifying competition Saturday night. The eight fastest drivers after a single lap around the 1 1/2-mile oval were placed into a tournament bracket for Round 2. The tournament consisted of short drag races on pit road leading to side-by-side tire changes. The paired drivers exited the pit stop and raced around to the finish line.
In the final four, Ryan Blaney knocked off William Byron and Kyle Busch ousted Kyle Larson. Kyle Busch then beat Blaney to secure the All-Star pole.
“Any time you’re able to showcase the pit crew’s ability and have them and their athleticism in this competition in this qualifying format, I enjoy that,” Kyle Busch said. “My most favorite part of the year is coming to the All-Star Race.”
After the Open and Sunday’s pre-race festivities, Kyle Busch will lead 23 other All-Stars to the green flag.
“Going for a cool milli,” Bubba Wallace said. “This is the weekend of opportunity. … Let’s just go out and have fun.”
