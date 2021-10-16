FORT WORTH — Four drivers will race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in three weeks in Arizona. They’re just not the ones winning races at the moment.
Part-timer John Hunter Nemechek had the fastest car Saturday and overcame a late penalty to win the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Nemechek, the championship leader in the Camping World Truck Series, made his fourth Xfinity start of the season and just his second for Joe Gibbs Racing, which built a hot rod in the form of the No. 54 Toyota.
“Just an amazing car. This thing hauled mail, and I can’t say enough about this group,” Nemechek said. “Coming back through the field there, I was a man on a mission.”
Halfway through the final stage of the race, the caution flag flew for a spin by C.J. McLaughlin. Nemechek led the leaders onto pit road, but he was penalized after the Gibbs crew jumped over the wall too soon to service his Romco Equipment Supra.
Nemechek was sent to the back of the line and found himself in 18th place for the restart with 51 laps to go.
By the time Brandon Brown crashed with 28 laps remaining, Nemechek had advanced to seventh place. Daniel Hemric was first in a JGR Toyota, and the leaders hit pit road for a final planned stop and four fresh tires.
Nemechek played an alternate strategy and took just two tires. He beat everyone off pit road and lined up second for the final restart, as JGR’s Harrison Burton had elected to not make a pit stop.
Burton surged ahead to take the lead with 20 to go, but Nemechek passed him in Turn 4 the next time around and quickly pulled away to a 1-second advantage.
Hemric passed Burton for second but got no closer than 0.7 seconds. Nemechek won by 1.3 seconds, followed by Hemric, Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric. AJ Allmendinger finished sixth, Justin Haley seventh and Burton faded to eighth with his worn tires.
The seven drivers who finished directly behind Nemechek are all playoff entrants who were seeking a victory to advance to the championship finale. The eighth and final playoff driver, Brandon Jones, finished 10th.
“They just made a good call there to take two [tires]. It’s ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t,’” Hemric said. “I was whipping it for all I had — about pounded the fence there three or four times trying to catch him.”
The race opened the three-week second round of the Xfinity playoff. A win by a playoff driver at Kansas or Martinsville will secure a contending berth in the season-ending championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Remaining spots in the final four will be filled based on points.
Allmendinger leads the standings by four points over Cindric. Allgaier is 26 points back and Gragson 28.
Hemric, despite posting his 10th career runner-up finish, still sits outside the top four by two points. Haley, Burton and Jones join him below the cut line.
Non-playoff drivers Brown, Josh Berry and Nemechek each have a victory during this year’s playoff. Only Allmendinger — last week on the Charlotte road course — has a win on his playoff ledger.
Cindric won the 45-lap Stage 1, and Nemechek dominated Stage 2. The first half of the race was interrupted by seven stoppages, including the two stage breaks and a competition caution. The second half saw three cautions, including a major crash involving Tanner Berryhill, Dylan Lupton and Jade Buford. All were evaluated and released from the track medical center.
Nemechek raced full time last season in the Cup Series but went back to the Truck Series this year.
He has five truck wins this season, including in Fort Worth in June, to raise his career total to 11. He has made 55 Xfinity starts, with one previous win in 2018 at Kansas for Chip Ganassi.
“It’s definitely been a good week, being able to announce that I was coming back to Kyle Busch Motorsports for another year. It’s been an amazing year over there on the truck side, fighting for the championship and race wins each and every weekend,” Nemechek said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for myself to be able to come run this 54 Toyota Supra — I’m enjoying it.”
Nemechek led a race-best 92 of 200 laps on the 1 1/2-mile oval. The 300-mile contest was dubbed a 335 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of sponsor Andy’s Frozen Custard.
Frisco resident David Starr finished 34th after the No. 66 Whataburger Toyota suffered engine woes.
The third round of the Cup Series playoff begins Sunday with the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at 1 p.m. at TMS.