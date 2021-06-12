FORT WORTH — The key numbers are 21, 0 and 1.
That’s 21 drivers racing all out for zero points and a payout of — add some more zeros — $1 million.
That’s the scenario for Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Austin Dillon got his No. 3 Chevrolet into the race by winning the 2020 O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 in Denton County.
“We’re definitely looking forward to getting the chance to run for a million dollars,” Dillon said this week. “After winning at Texas Motor Speedway last year, I feel pretty good about having the All-Star Race there. It gives us a legitimate shot at locking ourselves into the All-Star Race for a long time if we win the race. It’s a crazy format. It’s going to be tough with all of the different stuff we have to do and go through, but, man, one million dollars!”
This is the 37th All-Star Race but only the third to be held away from Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 1986 event was staged at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Bristol hosted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The All-Star field consists of race winners from 2020 and 2021, plus Cup Series champions and All-Star winners who are still racing full time.
Those 17 eligible entrants participated in a random draw this week to determine the starting lineup. Kyle Larson will start from the pole position alongside Kyle Busch, with youngsters Christopher Bell and Cole Custer in Row 2. The third row includes Dillon and Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup champion.
Three drivers will race their way into the main event by winning the three segments of Sunday evening’s NASCAR All-Star Open qualifying race. A final entry will be determined by the All-Star Fan Vote.
Both of Sunday’s races will be broadcast on FS1 and KFWR-FM 95.9, with the Open slated for 5 p.m. and the All-Star Race at 7 p.m.
Only green-flag laps will count in the All-Star Race, which will be split into six segments. The first three segments will be 15 laps apiece, with the field inverted to varying degrees after each stage. Stage 4 also will be 15 laps, and the Stage 5 lineup will be based on cumulative finish from the first four segments.
Drivers will make a mandatory four-tire stop during the 30-lap Stage 5, and the fastest pit crew will earn $100,000. The final segment will be a 10-lap shootout determined by the results of Stage 5.
“The opportunity to move the All-Star Race around, and do as they started to do and have it at Texas versus where it’s been in the last 20-plus years in Charlotte, is a good thing,” Ryan Newman said. “The format — it’s like a recipe. You can make cookies many different ways and in the end you still have a cookie. Not everybody is going to like that cookie, but there’s a chance you’re going to like it.”
“You’re not going to go from 20th to first in 10 laps. … We deal with the ingredients that NASCAR provides for the All-Star Race going into it, and you just do your best to try to make up for what you’re lacking.”
Presenting a giant winner’s check for the final time at TMS will be Eddie Gossage, who is stepping down as track president after Sunday’s festivities.
Gossage has been in charge since before the speedway opened in 1997 and was on hand Saturday to help announce that October’s Xfinity Series race at TMS will be named the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335. He was clearly enjoying his final sponsorship announcement.
“I like RadioShack and I like O’Reilly Auto Parts, but the truth is I can’t work on cars, I don’t know what I’m doing, and RadioShack, they’re barely alive now, but this I can get behind,” Gossage said while digging into Dillon’s personal custard creation. “I’ve been trying to get our sales department to do something that I like forever — 25 years — and finally they do and I’ve got like 36 hours to go.”
Xfinity star AJ Allmendinger expressed his gratitude to Gossage.
“Eddie, everything that you’ve done for this sport, for this racetrack, but especially just for this sport of NASCAR and for all of us drivers, because any time we ever needed something or had a question or anything like that, you’ve always been there for us,” Allmendinger said. “I always appreciated your friendship and … thank you.”