ARLINGTON — The All-Stars are coming to Denton County.
As part of a massive NASCAR schedule shake-up Wednesday, officials announced that the Cup Series’ All-Star Race will be held at Texas Motor Speedway in 2021.
The move means that the Fort Worth track will only host one points-paying Cup race next year instead of its usual two.
Eddie Gossage, president of TMS, brought in Speedway Motorsports President Marcus Smith and NASCAR star Kurt Busch to announce the change and the rest of the track’s 2021 schedule with an event at Texas Live!
In vintage TMS promotional style, air cannons fired “All-Star Texas 2021” $1 million bills into the air, hyping the $1 million prize awarded to the All-Star winner. The race will headline the track’s 25th season.
The All-Star Race has been held since 1985. It’s been at Charlotte Motor Speedway every year except for two: 1986 (Atlanta Motor Speedway) and 2020 (Bristol, because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Charlotte, Bristol, AMS and TMS are all owned by Speedway Motorsports.
“[Smith] said, ‘Are you willing to trade a point race for the All-Star Race?’ I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Gossage said. “It’s a big deal to have a Cup race, period, but there’s 30-some-odd of them. Only one track gets to have the All-Star Race. You put it there with Daytona, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500 — it’s one of those kinds of races.”
Smith stressed the difference between the All-Star Race and a normal Cup weekend.
“It is a worldwide broadcast event. People will come to Fort Worth, Texas Motor Speedway and the whole region from all 50 states. We’ll have over 100,000 people here that weekend enjoying everything that is Texas,” he said. “You’ll see a difference with it; the racing on the track will be different.”
Dramatic changes announced for the Cup schedule Wednesday include NASCAR’s first trip to Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The permanent road course has hosted Formula One since it opened in 2012. Speedway Motorsports is behind the expansion into Austin.
“We leased the track to promote a NASCAR weekend there,” Smith said. “[NASCAR] liked the idea, so we moved forward with that track lease to operate one of our weekends there at Circuit of the Americas.”
The schedule changes and the Austin race raised questions about whether TMS could get back to hosting two points races in the Cup Series.
“We talked about that and I said, ‘OK, now my concern is that we get the All-Star Race in 2021 — what about 2022 and beyond if it moves on?’” Gossage said. “And [Smith] said, ‘Texas is a two-race track, no question.’ And I know that, I believe that, but he’s got the final say on that kind of stuff within our company, so I’m totally comfortable with that.”
Smith said that NASCAR has only solidified the 2021 schedule and would not confirm long-term plans.
“Texas Motor Speedway is a fantastic showplace in all of sports,” Smith said. “I definitely think Texas Motor Speedway is absolutely a two-NASCAR Cup Series-weekend kind of track, so I don’t see TMS going to one NASCAR weekend anytime.”
The TMS season will begin May 1 and 2 with a pair of 300-mile NTT IndyCar Series races. The NASCAR spring weekend moves to June 11-13 with the All-Star Race, the Xfinity Series and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. The fall weekend is slated for Oct. 16 and 17 with the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Cup race and Xfinity.
“As I look at the 2021 schedule, all three dates got better,” Gossage said, noting that his track’s first NASCAR weekend will avoid the potential for cold weather, the fall date moves further from a conflict with deer hunting season and the Indy car weekend joins a prestigious May calendar that culminates with the Indianapolis 500.
The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 has been held since 2005 when TMS gained its second Cup date. The spring race now going on hiatus, the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, is the track’s original race, run since 1997.
Busch, the 2004 Cup champion, the 2010 All-Star winner and a 2009 victor at TMS, described a silver lining in the changes.
“I like this switch where’s that one big, valuable race for the racetrack each year,” Busch said. “When you have just that one points race next year, Sunday, Oct. 17, that’s that crown jewel Texas 500-mile race. And then the All-Star Race, of course, is fun, it’s for cash.”
Other highlights of the 2021 Cup schedule announced Wednesday:
- Bristol’s spring race with be run on a dirt surface installed on the half-mile oval. It will be the first Cup race on dirt since 1970 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.
- Road America joins the schedule July 4. The Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, course has hosted one Cup race, in 1956.
- Indianapolis moves from the 2 1/2-mile oval to the infield road course and will be paired with an Indy car race. That gives the Cup Series six points races on road courses: COTA, Indy, Road America, Watkins Glen, Sears Point and Charlotte.
- Two of the oldest tracks on the circuit, Darlington and Atlanta, will expand back to two races. Darlington, which opened in 1950, lost its second date in 2005 but hosted three races this year because of the pandemic. AMS opened in 1960 and last hosted two races in 2010.
- Nashville Superspeedway will make its Cup debut June 20. The 1.33-mile oval hosted Xfinity and truck races from 2001 to 2011.
- Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway were dropped from the schedule.
The All-Star Race is an exhibition event, with most of the field made up of race winners from the previous year. Gossage said he long coveted getting the chance to promote it.
“It could be here for years. We sell this sucker out and it’ll be here for years, so we’ve got to perform and we need the fans to support it here,” Gossage said. “It’s amazing — the NASCAR marketing machine turns on for the NASCAR All-Star Race, and that’s going to help us make it bigger still.
“We’re going to do those things that we do at Texas Motor Speedway, and it fits this race perfectly. I don’t know if that’s a loop on the front straightaway like a Hot Wheels track, but we’re going to do something.”