FORT WORTH — It took overtime, and maybe he didn’t have the fastest car, but Kyle Busch pulled off another one at Texas Motor Speedway.
Busch used a massive shove from Austin Cindric to edge ahead of Justin Allgaier on the final restart and win the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday, notching his 10th Xfinity Series victory in Fort Worth.
It was the 99th victory of his career, placing yet another milestone within his grasp.
“It’s pretty awesome to drive these Toyota Supras here in the Xfinity Series,” Busch said. “A good car — I wouldn’t say it was a great car, because Allgaier was maybe just as good as us, if not better. I’m just able to think through a few things there on a couple of restarts that may or may not work, and there at the end it really did.”
Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet finished 0.4 seconds behind the No. 54 Toyota. Cindric’s Ford and the Supras of Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones completed the top five, followed by AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Brett Moffitt, Justin Haley and Michael Annett.
“Kyle was great all day, obviously,” Allgaier said. “[I] had a beautiful race car. Oh so close, but would have loved to have been one spot better.”
Busch posted his 18th top-10 finish in 24 races at TMS. Joe Gibbs Racing tied an Xfinity record with its 15th victory at one track. Roush Fenway Racing has 15 wins at Darlington.
“Thanks to Austin Cindric as well,” Busch said. “Good teammate, kind of, today in helping. With this thing you’ve kind of always got to rely on the row behind you and you can’t do it on your own anymore. He had some help for us there on those restarts, for sure.”
Cindric, the series leader in points and wins, never could take control of second place to mount a challenge for the lead.
“I did my job on those [restarts],” Cindric said. “I think we maximized because we didn’t have enough for the 7 or the 54. The best thing you can do is dictate someone else’s destiny. The 54 wasn’t racing for points, so that played into my decision there. It was a strong day for us.”
Cindric leads the standings by 108 points over Allmendinger. There are 12 races left before 12 drivers enter the Xfinity playoff, and only multiple-race winners Cindric, Allmendinger and Allgaier have clinched their spots.
Harrison Burton is fourth in the standings, but he crashed with three laps to go to bring out the final caution flag, finishing 30th. Cousin Jeb Burton had an incident in Stage 2 and finished 32nd.
Briefly ...
Frisco resident David Starr finished 20th. … Cindric and Busch won Stages 1 and 2, respectively. … The 250 scheduled miles marked the shortest planned distance for an Xfinity race at TMS. The two races that went to lesser distances were 300-milers cut short by rain. Saturday’s final caution and two-lap OT took the final tally to 256 miles.