FORT WORTH — The NASCAR world waited three days to complete a Cup Series playoff race that started Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch had waited all year for a victory.
Busch used pit strategy to his advantage and stretched his final tank of fuel far enough to win the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Wednesday evening, snapping a winless streak of 33 races.
Busch, already eliminated from the playoff, held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. to win by half a second.
The race started early Sunday afternoon in dry conditions before fog and mist rolled in. NASCAR flew the caution flag on Lap 44 after several contenders had traction problems in Turn 2. The red flag came out eight circuits later and stayed for 72 1/2 hours.
NASCAR officials worked tirelessly the rest of Sunday and all day Monday and Tuesday to dry the track as the mist teased the possibility of resuming the race. Eventually the race was pushed to Wednesday, when steady rain fell in the morning before clearing out in favor of dry, cold conditions — and even a bit of sunshine.
Busch, who won last year’s finale to clinch his second championship, keeps alive a streak of winning at least one race in each of his 16 full seasons. He now has 57 wins, one behind ninth-place Kevin Harvick on the career list.
“It means a lot just to keep that winning streak going. That’s the biggest thing I was hoping for,” Busch said. “This Skittles Zombie machine looked bad to the bone and it’s really, really awesome. I had to do a zombie [helmet paint scheme]. This is what we all looked like around here for the last three days, everybody just zombied into their phones.”
Rookie Christopher Bell of Norman, Oklahoma, posted a career-best third-place finish. Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman completed the top five, followed by Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.
Kyle Busch pitted late in the second 105-lap stage and won the segment. When the stage ended, Truex led most of the leaders to pit road. Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and three others stayed on the track and were up front for the restart.
Bowyer stalked Kyle Busch for the lead until pitting with 77 laps to go, ensuring Bowyer would have to make another stop for fuel. That left Busch’s No. 18 Toyota with a seven-second lead over Truex.
Kyle Busch made his final stop with 66 laps remaining — right on the edge of the estimated fuel window. Truex stopped seven laps later and had no worries about making it to the finish.
As Kyle Busch worked to save fuel, Bowyer took the lead and Truex closed his deficit. When Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford peeled off for its final stop, Busch led Truex by just one second. Truex got no closer until making a desperate charge on the final lap.
“Just kept getting great leadership and mentoring from [crew chief Adam Stevens] and [spotter Tony Hirschman],” Busch said on the finish line. “Those guys kept talking to me and kept reminding me about saving [fuel] and being able to do what I could, trying to stay in the draft as much as I could on the straightaways. It ran out coming right in here to do a burnout, so I had enough to get a little bit of a burnout. I don’t know if it will make it back [to Victory Lane].”
A win would have sent Truex to the championship final four in a week and a half at Phoenix Raceway. Now, Truex faces an uphill climb if he wants to advance.
Only Logano, last week’s winner at Kansas Speedway, is locked into the final four. A win at Martinsville on Sunday would lock another playoff driver into a championship berth. The two or three remaining spots will be based on points.
Harvick, Hamlin and Keselowski lead the point standings and sit in position to advance. Truex (36 points behind Keselowski) and Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Bowman (both 25 points behind) will be looking for help or a victory at Martinsville, while Kurt Busch (81 points) has no option but to win.
“We knew [Kyle Busch] was close,” Truex said. “The only thing we could do at that point — which we did all day anyway — was try to run flat out.
“This time of the year, playoffs, to finish second is great but it’s not enough.”
The sixth and final TMS NASCAR race of 2020 was the fifth to not end on its originally scheduled date. It was the only one of the five to not have its date affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was the first major race at TMS to be postponed three times.
Never in the 49 years of NASCAR’s modern era had a Sunday race been postponed to Wednesday.
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson retired after 279 laps with smoke pouring out of the exhaust pipes of the No. 48 Chevrolet. The seven-time TMS winner was making his final start at the track before retiring from Cup racing at the end of the season.
Bubba Wallace and Matt Kenseth sat around for three days only to be eliminated moments after taking the green flag. Kenseth slipped up the track in Turn 4 into the path of Hamlin, and a slight bump sent Kenseth into the infield grass and Wallace into the outside wall.
Bowyer enjoyed the race lead for more than three days and showed Wednesday that was no fluke. He dominated the remainder of Stage 1 and led a total of 89 laps, one fewer than Kyle Busch.
Denton Enterprise Airport posted a temperature of 42 degrees when the race resumed. Fans who braved the conditions were rewarded when NASCAR announced they would receive “hot” access garage passes for the 2021 All-Star Race in Fort Worth. TMS President Eddie Gossage said about 1,000 fans were in attendance.
Truex started at the back of the field Sunday after the No. 19 Toyota failed inspection twice and had its rear spoiler confiscated. Truex lost 20 points and his crew chief was ejected. He moved up to fifth place by the time the race was suspended.