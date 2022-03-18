Jimmie Johnson reached the pinnacle of stock car racing: a record-tying seven Cup Series championships and 83 victories that matched NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough for sixth all-time.
One of his best tracks was Texas Motor Speedway, where he posted a record seven wins — usually in the fall with the championship on the line.
Having achieved seemingly everything, including two Daytona 500 victories, Johnson retired in 2020 — then started all the way over as a 45-year-old rookie in a different sport.
Johnson now competes in the NTT IndyCar Series for Chip Ganassi Racing. After running the No. 48 Honda only on road and street courses last season, Johnson will make his oval debut Sunday in the best possible place, the familiar banked turns of TMS.
“Having the opportunity to qualify on the oval this weekend — and the equipment that I’ll be in — I should be able to have a career-best starting position, then look forward from there and try to understand traffic and race my way up into the top 10, top five, if possible,” Johnson said Wednesday during a conference call with reporters. “I certainly have higher expectations for myself, but I’m not sitting here thinking I’m going to show up and qualify on pole, lead the most laps and win the race.”
Johnson enters the XPEL 375 off a 23rd-place finish in the season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida.
In 12 races last year, Johnson’s average finish was 21.1. His best starting position was 21st in Birmingham, Alabama, in his Indy car debut, and his best finishes of 17th came in the final two races of the season, both in his home state of California at Monterey and Long Beach.
Johnson has run test sessions on ovals twice — one day in August at TMS and one at Indianapolis.
“Definitely more comfortable in my few days on an oval than I’ve really been on a street or road course yet. That experience certainly gives me a ton of optimism, and obviously the fact that things felt more familiar between the Cup car and an Indy car on an oval just helped build my confidence,” Johnson said. “I have not been in traffic yet, so I know I still have a huge hurdle there with racecraft.”
Pato O’Ward is the defending winner of the XPEL 375, which returns as Denton County’s only IndyCar race after serving as the back half of a doubleheader in 2021.
A little over a month later, O’Ward earned his second career victory — in Detroit in another twin-bill capper — and led the points standings, eventually finishing third in the championship behind Ganassi’s Alex Palou and runner-up Josef Newgarden.
“We had a great race [at TMS] last year,” O’Ward said. “We proved to be able to be making moves, maybe not [passing] two or three at a time but one at a time. It certainly wasn’t easy.
“As much as we’d love a second lane, I just don’t think the PJ1 [traction substance] is a surface that’s ever going to give us that second lane. If it does, it’s going to be way slower.”
In NASCAR, Johnson raced at TMS with and without sticky chemicals, winning at the track both before and after its 2017 repaving project.
“I have been told by all that the traction compound that is down for the Cup cars just doesn’t interact the same way with the Indy cars, so everyone has me pretty fearful of those darker lanes higher on the racetrack,” Johnson said. “I think I’ll be pretty focused on chasing that white line.”
O’Ward drives the No. 5 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren SP. The 22-year-old Mexican spent his teenage years living in San Antonio.
“I really enjoy going [to TMS],” O’Ward said. “I think it’s a great track. It’s certainly not an easy track to master. It’s a track that has a lot of history but it’s a track that has a lot of character.
“There is enough space where you can pull off a move.”
Other drivers to watch this weekend include St. Petersburg winner Scott McLaughlin, who, like Johnson, is in his second season and has a similar background through Australian V8 Supercars.
Six-time champion Scott Dixon finished fourth in the 2021 standings but surprisingly won only one race — the doubleheader opener in Fort Worth. In that race, fellow New Zealander McLaughlin finished second in his oval debut.
Dixon remains on 51 victories, one behind Mario Andretti for second on the career list. Dixon’s five TMS wins are tops among Indy car drivers.
The race is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Qualifying is at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by final practice. Officials on Friday added a special Saturday afternoon practice session where select drivers, including O’Ward, will use a total of 10 sets of tires to lay down rubber for a second racing lane.
Last year’s races, held the first two days of May, were the first TMS events staged by the series earlier than June.
Johnson twice ran Cup races at the track in March. In total, he’s logged 17,257.5 miles of NASCAR competition on the 1 1/2-mile circuit, but he’s hungry for experience of any kind as he tries an Indy car on an oval for the first time.
“I want to run every lap of the race,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to build up for the Indy 500. Everyone knows how special the Indy 500 is, and that’s the second oval on the schedule.”