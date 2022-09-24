FORT WORTH — Noah Gragson started the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff Saturday with a massive points advantage, and now he doesn’t even have to worry about the next two races.
Gragson dominated the final stage of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 to post a record-tying fourth consecutive victory and clinch a berth in the championship Round of 8.
The other 11 playoff drivers will have to weather contests at Talladega and the Charlotte road course in order to join Gragson in the next round.
Saturday’s eventful Stage 3 saw four caution flags for crashes and spins, but Gragson kept the lead until he made a pit stop with 45 laps remaining. AJ Allmendinger and Josh Berry tried a strategy where they stayed out another 28 laps, but once they stopped, Gragson easily retook the lead.
“With the last restart, I was like, ‘You’ve got to win this so you can get a cowboy hat to wear to the [Cole Swindell] concert,’” said Gragson, who was headed to Billy Bob’s Texas after the race. “It’s great to be able to get a win, but it’s even cooler to go to a concert with a cowboy hat.”
Austin Hill trailed Gragson by less than a second with 10 laps to go but could not make up the deficit.
“I just either needed a caution or more laps,” Hill said. “My spotter kept telling me his lap times versus mine, and we were just a little bit better than he was. We just kind of ran out of laps.
“I’m happy to finish second but frustrated at the same time because you know that you’re going to Talladega next weekend and anything can happen.”
Gragson matched the Xfinity record of four straight wins set by Sam Ard in 1983.
“For Noah, when he truly does his homework to understand what Sam Ard was and what Sam Ard meant to stock car racing, he’ll really appreciate it more,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr., co-owner of Gragson’s JR Motorsports car. “Anytime you can match some of those records from some of the legends in the sport, like Sam Ard, it’s a great thing. We are so far removed from those guys, it’s nice every once in a while just to hear their names.”
Ard drove the No. 00 Thomas Brothers Country Ham Oldsmobile to consecutive wins at South Boston (Va.), Martinsville, Orange County (N.C.) and Charlotte.
Gragson came to Denton County fresh off victories at Darlington, Kansas and Bristol.
Hill was followed in the top five by Ty Gibbs, Allmendinger and Riley Herbst. Next were Berry, Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer and Ryan Sieg, with Creed being the only non-playoff driver in the top nine.
Allmendinger is second in the playoff standings, 47 points above the elimination line. Gibbs dropped to third but still enjoys a 46-point lead over ninth-place Herbst. Hill jumped two spots to fourth.
The four cautions in Stage 3 came in quick succession, each separated by one green-flag lap. The carnage knocked out playoff drivers Brandon Jones (27th), Justin Allgaier (29th) and Daniel Hemric (30th). Jeremy Clements finished 36th with a mechanical failure.
With their woes, Hemric, Jones and Clements join Herbst in the playoff elimination zone.
Gragson picked up the 12th win of his career and his seventh this season in the No. 9 Chevrolet. Hemric and Allmendinger won Stages 1 and 2, respectively, each earning one playoff point that would help their seeding in the next round.
Frisco resident David Starr hit the wall on Lap 78, ending his day with a 37th-place result.
“Right-front tire blew out coming off Turn 2, and just not enough time to get it slowed down,” Starr said. “Just disappointing.”
Starr said he’ll be back for his 26th season of NASCAR competition.
“No doubt about it,” he said. “Definitely going to race — maybe with the same team, I don’t know. We’ve just been so busy racing, I haven’t even thought about it yet.”
RFK stays hot with Cup pole
Brad Keselowski won the pole position for Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race with a lap of 188.99 mph in the No. 6 Ford.
It’s Keselowski’s 18th career pole and the first in his first season as co-owner of the renamed Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.
RFK picked up its first points-paying victory of the year last week when Prosper native Chris Buescher won at Bristol.
“It was a heck of a lap,” Keselowski said. “[Turns] 3 and 4 was one of those gutsy laps where you just hold it wide open through there and hope it sticks, and it was really, really close.”
Neither RFK driver is in the playoff field, but Keselowski said his new team is improving.
“It’s been a painful journey but a good one,” he said. “You do things in this sport and it takes six to 12 months for them to actually be realized — that’s the reality. Anything in this sport that you do that works in one week’s time or two weeks’ time is probably illegal.”
Joey Logano, second in the standings, qualified second for Team Penske, .03 seconds behind Keselowski. William Byron qualified third and playoff leader Chase Elliott sixth. The only title contenders to qualify lower than 17th were Christopher Bell (22nd) and Chase Briscoe (30th).
Buescher will start 13th in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Slated for 2:30 p.m., it’s the first race in the 12-driver second round of the Cup playoff.
