FORT WORTH — The fans were back in the seats, and Austin Dillon stole the show.
Dillon used tire strategy to get to the front of the field, then outdueled Richard Childress Racing teammate Tyler Reddick on three late restarts to win the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.
With two laps remaining, Dillon chose the inside lane and scooted ahead on the restart. The rookie Reddick held off challenges from NASCAR Cup Series champions Joey Logano and Kyle Busch to secure RCR’s first 1-2 finish since 2011.
“I felt like our [left-side tires] were going to give us an edge,” Dillon said of the battle with his teammate. “I was able to make it stick on the bottom, and that’s what kind of pulled it off for us.
“If you can get the track position at some point, you can be fast. And you saw when we got out front we had a hot rod.”
The race, postponed from March 29, was the first major league sporting event in Texas to admit fans since the COVID-19 pandemic caused nationwide shutdowns in the spring. Neither TMS nor NASCAR released attendance figures, but fans’ assigned seats were socially distanced and they were told to wear face masks.
“These are the folks that wanted to be here, and we never were trying to set an attendance record,” TMS President Eddie Gossage said. “You’re going to turn on the TV and go, ‘Nobody’s there.’ And the truth is, there’s a pretty good number here but still, it’s a massive place. They’re here; they’re having fun.
“I was downstairs when they opened the gates, and everybody seemed happy and everybody had their masks on and everybody was distancing and it looked great.”
The race looked to be a battle between Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin until a series of yellow flags shook things up. Blaney, Hamlin and fellow front-runners Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto and Chase Elliott made green-flag pit stops with about 45 laps remaining. When Quin Houff crashed with 28 to go, those five drivers were caught one lap down. The lead-lap cars pitted under caution, with Dillon taking just two new tires and Reddick’s team opting for fuel only to grab the lead.
Dillon had been seventh before the caution in the No. 3 Chevrolet. Now on the front row, he took the lead from Reddick after the restart and repeated the feat after a crash involving Hamlin and Alex Bowman with 15 to go. Hamlin spun out in Turn 4 with five laps remaining to bring out the final caution flag.
“[Dillon] did a really good job in the restart zone. Kyle really couldn’t give me the push that he wanted to help himself,” Reddick said. “It just came down to that launch, and that’s something I didn’t do a really good job of on those last two restarts.”
Dillon beat Reddick by 0.15 seconds for his third career victory and first since the 2018 Daytona 500. Logano, Busch and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five, followed by Erik Jones, Blaney, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski and Almirola.
“Air is what cost us there — air pressure in the tires,” Logano said. “It took us 15 laps to get rolling. … The guys up front were smart. They took fuel only and kept their car off the splitter in [Turns] 3 and 4 over the bumps.
“I could make runs, but I’d get to 3 and 4 and start chattering up the racetrack.”
Blaney won the first two stages and led six times for a race-high 150 laps. He also took the first two stages of the O’Reilly 500 in 2017 but has yet to win a race at TMS.
As Blaney battled for the lead at the start of Stage 3, his No. 12 Ford got loose in Turn 4, causing the field to stack up behind him. Contact between cars sent Martin Truex Jr. hard into the outside wall as the 10-car incident collected drivers including Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Prosper’s Chris Buescher and rookie Cole Custer, last week’s winner at Kentucky Speedway.
Harvick leads the standings by 91 points over Blaney and 106 over Keselowski. Dillon is 14th but in good position to make the 16-driver playoff with his one win.
Briefly …
It was a good weekend for Austins in Fort Worth. Austin Cindric won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. … Buescher finished 19th Sunday in the No. 17 Ford, one lap down. … Dillon and Kurt Busch were treated after the race for heat-related issues. Dillon said he received a couple of bags of IV fluids. Denton Enterprise Airport reported a high of 96 degrees.