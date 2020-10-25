FORT WORTH — Drama was building as the laps wound down at Texas Motor Speedway, but Sheldon Creed remained as cool as the overcast autumn sky.
Creed fended off all challengers on two late restarts and pulled out an overtime victory Sunday to clinch one of four berths in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship finale in two weeks.
Creed had dominated the SpeedyCash.com 400 but found himself third with 18 laps remaining. Five-time TMS winner Johnny Sauter dove inside of leader Stewart Friesen and slid up the track, causing both non-playoff drivers to crash.
Creed scooted back into the lead and held off Ben Rhodes on the restart. With two laps to go, Austin Hill passed Creed at the start/finish line just before Rhodes wrecked Christian Eckes while racing for third place.
In OT, Creed’s No. 2 Chevrolet started in the inside lane and surged to the lead entering Turn 3. One lap later, the Alpine, California, driver cruised to the finish line ahead of Hill as a crash on the backstretch forced the race to end under caution.
Creed joins GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt in the final four at Phoenix Raceway. The remaining two berths will be decided next week at Martinsville.
“I finally won in front of my mom and dad,” Creed said. “Two trucks locked in for our organization. That’s awesome.
“Hard racing today. Man, it was crazy.”
Rhodes indicated that he was angry about Eckes’ driving throughout the race. As the pair exited Turn 4, Rhodes moved to the inside and hit the right rear of Eckes’ No. 18 Toyota.
“He almost put me into the wall for the second time. So I’m trying to gather it up and we get into him, which is unfortunate,” Rhodes said. “It’s just these guys in the [Kyle Busch Motorsports] trucks run over everybody and race with no respect.”
Rhodes’ damaged Ford finished 20th, with Eckes 25th.
Zane Smith finished third, followed by Raphael Lessard, Moffitt, Matt Crafton, Austin Wayne Self, Dylan Lupton, Derek Kraus and Tanner Gray.
Hill and Smith sit third and fourth in the playoff standings, respectively. Crafton is 12 points behind Smith, while Grant Enfinger (42 points behind), Rhodes (45 points) and Tyler Ankrum (79 points) will head to Martinsville in must-win mode.
Enfinger retired in a cloud of smoke on Lap 92 and was 32nd Sunday. Ankrum finished 16th.
Creed’s fourth career victory is his series-high fourth of the season. He led 131 laps and was mostly only challenged by defending series champion Crafton, who had trouble launching on restarts.
The race was run at its traditional 350-kilometer length over 152 laps. Creed won the first 35-lap stage and Crafton took the second.
Plano’s James Buescher, the 2012 champion, made his first NASCAR start in 5 1/2 years and finished 15th. 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne went home 29th with an engine problem. Natalie Decker returned after not starting the last three races and finished 30th, while Jennifer Jo Cobb was 24th.