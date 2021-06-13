FORT WORTH — Despite incurring a significant penalty before the NASCAR All-Star Open, Ross Chastain still had four chances to qualify for the All-Star Race.
He sprung into action Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway and took the first opportunity by winning Stage 1 of the Open to advance to the main event.
By the time the Open participants coasted back to pit road for the final time, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola and Matt DiBenedetto also gained the chance to race for $1 million.
Chastain forfeited a top-five starting position after the No. 42 Chevrolet failed inspection for an unapproved aero duct component. In addition to starting from the back of the field, Chastain’s Chip Ganassi Racing team was fined $25,000 and crew chief Phil Surgen was ejected from the event.
That left Chastain with 50 total laps to pass 21 cars. Amid three quick cautions, he raced to the front of the field in less than 20 and outdueled Reddick over the final two laps of Stage 1.
“I get to race with my heroes. It’s really cool,” said Chastain, an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Florida. “This McDonald’s Chevy was obviously really good to come from the back like that and race with guys like Reddick.
“I’m living my dream as a farmer and now I get to go NASCAR racing in the All-Star Race with my heroes.”
Reddick held off a hard-charging Almirola to win the 20-lap Stage 2 and advance his No. 8 Chevy.
Almirola then started on the outside for the 10-lap final stage and pulled ahead of DiBenedetto to lead a parade of five Fords all the way to the finish.
“At the beginning of the race, it was really sketchy,” Almirola said. “My gut was telling me to take the top, but I was so skeptical of that outside lane in Turn 1 and 2. Ross made it work, so I was beating myself up over that. The track is so fast. With this reduction in horsepower, there is a lot of on-throttle time. It is important to have a fast car, and we have one.”
NASCAR’s rules package for the week reduced engine output by about 50 horsepower to around 500.
DiBenedetto was voted into the All-Star Race by NASCAR fans, completing the field for the big-money feature.
Finishing third in the Open and failing to advance was Prosper’s Chris Buescher, who had a rough start to the evening.
Buescher started on the front row, but it was ruled that he jumped the start and would be penalized.
As Buescher prepared to serve his penalty, a scorching track temperature of 145 degrees took the spotlight. Bubba Wallace spun out on the hot, slick asphalt to bring out the caution flag, and Buescher was sent to the back of the line for the restart.
One lap after going back to green, Buescher was spun out by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Less than a lap after that caution, Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez crashed and were eliminated.
Frisco resident David Starr finished 18th, one lap down.