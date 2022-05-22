FORT WORTH — This was not the overtime excitement that Ryan Blaney wanted.
Blaney was mere feet from winning the $1 million that comes with the checkered flag of the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway.
Blaney had taken the white flag that marks one lap remaining in regulation distance and had a comfortable three-second lead over Denny Hamlin. As Blaney’s No. 12 Ford roared to the finish line, the caution lights at TMS illuminated for a car sliding against the wall.
During a regular Cup Series race, that would not have been an issue for Blaney — the race would have been over. But with the exhibition race came special rules, ones that dictate the race end under a waving checkered flag, for the fans’ benefit.
The race was headed to a two-lap overtime finish, but Blaney didn’t get the news fast enough. He already had taken down the window net in the driver’s door of his yellow Mustang. For safety reasons, the nets are required — and they are tight. It usually requires at least one athletic crew member standing outside the car to fasten a net.
So, another problem for Blaney: If he had to stop for assistance getting his net up, he could forfeit his position as the race leader.
Somehow, Blaney’s window net was in place as the field rolled to the restart. Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric helped push Blaney clear of Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota in Turn 2, and Blaney cruised to his first All-Star victory.
“It was about to be real bad for us. I thought the race was over — everyone thought the race was over,” Blaney said. “I already had the window net down, and I do want to thank NASCAR for letting me kind of fix it and not make us come down pit road.
“That was really tough, and I had to do it all over again after trying to get that window net back up there.”
Hamlin finished second by 0.27 seconds.
“Whatever the rule is, let’s be consistent and play by the rule,” Hamlin said. “It’s unfortunate because he made a mistake. He should’ve won the race. He was 100 yards from winning the race, but many cars have not won races because of green-white-checkered [two-lap finishes].
“Where NASCAR really got away with one is we nearly crashed off [Turn] 2, and so when I send him headfirst into traffic and the window net’s down, I don’t know. … Inside the car, you can’t get it back up. It’s impossible.”
Cindric was third, Joey Logano fourth and Daniel Suarez fifth. Alex Bowman, AJ Allmendinger, Chris Buescher of Prosper, Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell rounded out the top 10.
Penske was in command at the start of the final, 50-lap stage. Cindric was awarded the lead because he won Stage 2, Blaney lined up second because he won Stage 3 and Logano was third because his team won the pit crew competition.
After a one-lap battle, Blaney cleared Cindric and led until a midway caution period for Erik Jones’ spin.
Seven lead-lap drivers elected to not make pit stops during the caution. Hamlin stopped for two tires and was first off pit road, lining up eighth.
The race restarted with 21 laps remaining. Blaney was still in charge, but Hamlin was up to third place in three laps. With 14 to go, Hamlin passed Cindric for second and trailed by 1.8 seconds.
Despite having older tires, Blaney extended his lead — until he was a few yards from the finish line.
“My shoulders are going to be junk in the morning, but I was able to get [the window net] latched, finally, enough to where it was up and sealed and NASCAR deemed it safe,” Blaney said. “They deemed it safe on the backstretch coming to the green because it was up and latched and I had two hands on the wheel.”
Kyle Busch led Stage 1 wire to wire, with Blaney finishing second and Kyle Larson third.
Stage 2 changed the complexion of the race, with several favorites eliminated within a few laps. On Lap 11 of the stage, defending Cup Series champion Larson crashed hard in Turn 4 while running second.
The red flag came out a short time later for a spectacular crash that started with the leader. Busch detected a flat tire coming out of Turn 4 and slowed significantly on the frontstretch. Busch moved to the inside of the track to get out of the way, but third-place Ross Chastain had committed to going around Busch on that side.
Chastain went all the way to the infield grass but still clipped the left side of Busch’s No. 18 Toyota. Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet launched into the air and nearly landed flush on the driver’s-side door. Chastain ended up on his wheels, then slid up the track and took out Chase Elliott.
“Led all the laps up to that point,” said Busch, who would have started Stage 4 in first place. “Disappointing to not be able to finish it out and go race for a million bucks.”
Stage 2 ended with a two-lap shootout, and Daytona 500 winner Cindric held off Blaney to take the top spot.
All drivers made mandatory four-tire pit stops before Stage 3. Logano’s Penske crew helped him record the shortest time on pit road, earning the crew $100,000 and Logano the third starting position for the final stage.