ARLINGTON - Lake Dallas is returning to the Class 4A regional semifinals.
The 10th-ranked Falcons erupted in the second quarter Monday to dispatch Mansfield Summit 54-47 at Arlington ISD's Arts and Athletic Complex.
Lake Dallas (31-4) built a 36-19 halftime lead before holding off Summit (24-12) in front of a sizable green-clad crowd.
Mackenzie Buss and Camryn Richardson combined for 33 points for the Falcons, who reached the regional semifinals in 2020.
Richardson hit 5 3-pointers in the first half.
Lake Dallas will face the winner of Tuesday's quarterfinal between Amarillo Randall and Lubbock Monterey later this week. Site and time have not been determined.
Argyle 60, Bridgeport 33
Argyle wing Caroline Liles showed off her versatility in Friday' sClass 4A regional quarterfinal Monday at Eaton High School, hitting five 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 28 points to help the Eagles return to the semifinals.
Gabby Campbell added 12 points.
The top-ranked Eagles (35-0), who have outscored their opponents by an average of 31 points this season, also beat Bridgeport (24-11) in a 77-36 December rout.
Argyle will face the winner of Tuesday's quarterfinal between powers Canyon and Levelland last this week. Site and time have not been determined.
Decatur 37, Krum 34
Decatur (33-5) defeated district foe Krum (26-12) for a third time Monday in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal at Boswell High School. No details were reported.
Ponder 80, Paradise 42
Tate Wells (26 points), Kassi Ballard (26 points), and Marlee Moynagh (16 points) helped No. 16 Ponder handle Paradise in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal at Azle High School.
The Lions (24-11), who defeated district foe Paradise (19-16 three times this season, are back in the regional semifinals. They will face No. 6 Winnsboro (29-5) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Prosper High School.
Boys bi-district
Ryan 54, Aledo 44
Behind the play of Amarien Mohair (13 points), Jordan Ware (12 points) and Jack Bommarito (11 points), the Raiders won their opening postseason game Monday at Timber Creek High School.
Ryan (19-9), which 16-15 at halftime, held off Aledo (11-20), which was led Drew Clock's game-high 23 points.
The Raiders will face the winner of Tuesday's bi-district game between Mansfield Summit at Saginaw later in the week. Site and time have not been determined.
Western Hills 58, Krum 46.
Western Hills (26-6) bounced the Bobcats (15-15) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Monday at Central High School. No details were reported.