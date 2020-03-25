There are a host of issues athletic departments across the country will tackle in the next few weeks in the wake of the shutdown due to concerns over the coronavirus.
One of the most important is what will become of spring practice.
UNT is among a host of teams that didn't get on the field for a single workout and has shut down its athletic facilities. There is no telling at this point when UNT, or any other college for that matter, will be ready to get its players on the field.
It appears as if momentum is building across college football for summer mini camps to fill the void.
Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork anticipates that the NCAA will allow a type of mini camp for football in May, June or July to make up for spring practices, if they're totally scrapped.— Suzanne Halliburton (@suzhalliburton) March 25, 2020
Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork is the latest athletic director to indicate that this is the direction things are headed.
Seeing spring practice delayed is far from ideal for UNT for reasons we have gone over previously.
Waiting until late spring or early summer isn't ideal, but it is better than the alternative of not having workouts at all. The sooner UNT establishes a pecking order at quarterback, where the Mean Green must replace Mason Fine, the better.
The same goes with UNT taking the field and getting a feel for what new defensive coordinator Clint Bowen wants to do.
UNT's players will get more out of their time together in player-only drills if they have had a chance to get on the field under the direction of the Mean Green's staff first.
It's looking more and more like that time with the staff will come late this spring or early in the summer in NFL-style mini camps.