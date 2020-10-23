North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell is expecting Texas Tech transfer Emma Villas-Gomis to make an immediate impact with the Mean Green.
The 6-foot-3 forward arrived at UNT in the offseason. The NCAA granted Villas-Gomis a waiver this week that will make her immediately eligible.
"Emma has already proven herself to be an extremely hard worker, and her positivity is contagious," Mitchell said. "We are ecstatic for her and the opportunity to compete immediately. We got better today."
Villas-Gomis played sparingly at Texas Tech in the 2019-20 season, pulling down 11 rebounds in 12 games. She scored three points on the season.
Villas-Gomis was a highly regarded prospect after playing two seasons at Salt Lake Community College, where she averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 campaign. The native of France blocked 19 shots on the season and could give UNT an added presence in the paint.
UNT lost forward Anisha George, its top frontcourt player, after last season, when the Mean Green struggled to a 12-19 finish.
UNT will add Villas-Gomis to a promising core of young players that includes forward Destinee McDowell and guards N'Yah Boyd and Randi Thompson. All three started as freshmen last fall.
UNT will open its season with a home game against Texas A&M-Texarkana on Nov. 25.