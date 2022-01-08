This week started spiritedly.
Not only would the Cowboys be playing on Saturday evening in Philadelphia but they were going there to win, coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. Sit franchise quarterback Dak Prescott? No. Bench running back Ezekiel Elliott to rest his right knee? Nah.
A game against the Eagles offered a final tune-up opportunity before the playoffs, and it would be treated as such.
“We need to stay in a rhythm,” McCarthy said. “This is our first time in the playoffs together. So we want to go in there as strong as possible from a play-style, momentum standpoint.”
Then came the COVID-19 cases.
Then came other ailments and issues.
On Friday, the Cowboys departed Dallas without three of their five Pro Bowlers.
Cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker Micah Parsons and left tackle Tyron Smith are dealing with illness, including COVID-19 for the latter two. Player absences remove some of the polish but not all of the importance from this game.
Admittedly, it is easy to be cynical about the divisional meeting.
For both playoff-bound teams, there is more to lose than to gain with respect to potential injury.
The Cowboys tentatively hold the NFC’s No. 4 playoff seed. That seed, which comes with a first-round home playoff game against the second-place NFC West team, will be cemented with a Saturday tie or loss.
If the Cowboys win, they can stay at No. 4 or move to as high as No. 2 on Sunday, depending upon how the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals fare in their games.
Prescott, Elliott and other key starters are expected to play in Philadelphia. How much they play is the question, as both coaching staffs must be thoughtful with their rep distribution throughout the evening.
Two challenges within Saturday’s matchup are perhaps most intriguing.
The Eagles offer the Cowboys another chance to get their run game in order before the postseason. Secondly, Jalen Hurts affords the defense another crack at containing an athletic quarterback before possibly drawing Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the first round.
The Cowboys run game is without Smith and running back Tony Pollard (foot). The defense is without four starters between Parsons, Diggs, cornerback Anthony Brown (COVID-19) and safety Jayron Kearse (hamstring).
These absences don’t detract from the two challenges.
They enhance them.
The Cowboys must overcome adversity if they are to reach and win the Super Bowl. They must thrive in a hostile environment. Recapturing the run game and containing Hurts without the luxury of players like Smith, Pollard and Parsons — forcing the team to rely on players who are lower on the depth chart — is a good way to enter the postseason.
Goals don’t change when personnel does.
Saturday’s game marks the 11th in a row in which at least one Cowboys player is unavailable because of COVID-19.
Chances are next week will be the 12th. Being short-handed at Lincoln Financial Field in 20-degree weather offers a training ground for the postseason that may await, particularly if the team builds the deep run it envisions.
Typically, the Cowboys have about five players inactive each game.
Diggs, Kearse and Pollard will each count toward that total unless testing positive Sunday for COVID-19. Safety Donovan Wilson (illness) also could be inactive; he did not travel with the Cowboys on Friday but has yet to be ruled out. He is officially listed as questionable.
In any case, some players who usually aren’t in uniform will be Saturday. Some players who usually are watching established Cowboys contributors from the sideline will be on the field.
A hostile atmosphere.
More playing time for young players.
If the Cowboys can escape Philadelphia without injury and be mindful of their snap counts, this game could be just what they need before their most spirited action begins.