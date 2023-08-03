dmn messi

A soccer ball sits atop a stand before FC Dallas and Charlotte FC compete in a Leagues Cup Group Stage game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco July 21.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

Tickets for Lionel Messi’s upcoming appearance in Frisco sold out in a matter of minutes on Thursday.

In fact, the FC Dallas ticketing site returned error messages a full 90 minutes before they even went on sale to the general public this morning.

