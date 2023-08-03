Tickets for Lionel Messi’s upcoming appearance in Frisco sold out in a matter of minutes on Thursday.
In fact, the FC Dallas ticketing site returned error messages a full 90 minutes before they even went on sale to the general public this morning.
But for fans who struck out on acquiring tickets, aren’t interested in the secondary market or don’t want to brave triple-digit temperatures, you’re in luck.
The Leagues Cup match will be streamed via the MLS package on Apple TV+ for $12.99/month or $39 for Apple TV subscribers. Non-subscribers can pay $14.99/month of $49 for the rest of the year.
Apple TV struck a 10-year deal with MLS before the season and has clearly benefitted recently from Messi’s arrival, even though he hasn’t played in a regular-season match. An Apple TV spokesperson told The Verge in a statement that matches from July 19-26 included “the 3 most-watched matches ever on MLS Season Pass, with viewers in almost 100 countries and regions around the world.”
Messi and Inter Miami will face FC Dallas on Sunday at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium in the Leagues Cup Round of 16. The time has not yet been announced, but the match would likely kick off sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The 36-year-old World Cup winner is expected to pack stadiums across the country, with MLS clubs reaping the benefit of fans eager to see one of the sport’s top talents.
Messi made a sensational debut for Inter Miami last month by scoring the game-winning goal with a Messi-esque free kick in stoppage time, easily giving fans their money’s worth.
But this may be the only real shot fans in Texas have to see Messi in the Lone Star State.
FCD, Austin FC and Houston won’t host a regular-season match against Inter Miami this season. FCD already played at Miami, and the MLS schedule makes it tough to guarantee the Argentinian will soon play in Texas.
