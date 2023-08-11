OXNARD, Calif. — Tony Pollard has known for about a week.
The Cowboys running back recently did a systems check a few padded practices into training camp. He felt fast. He felt explosive. For the first time since fracturing his left fibula during a January playoff loss, he felt assured he was himself again.
Pollard has no doubt.
Neither does his head coach.
“He’s put his foot in the ground on a number of runs,” Mike McCarthy said Thursday. “I definitely think he’s back.”
The Cowboys have no questions they need Pollard to answer in Saturday’s exhibition opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Along with the likes of Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons, he will stand safely on the sideline while watching mostly rookies and reserves compete. Those working include a highly competitive group of young running backs.
Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn are all jostling this summer for opportunities behind Pollard.
“It’s regular season for them,” Pollard said. “They’ve got to treat it like it’s regular season or even a playoff game. It’s do or die.”
Dowdle and Davis are the favorites to be counted on as the No. 2 back behind Pollard.
It would be consistent to McCarthy’s history for multiple players to see a prominent number of backfield touches. With his size, downhill running ability and pass protection, Dowdle is a natural complement to Pollard. But Davis boasts a balanced skill set and has proven to be a highly instinctive runner.
The Cowboys are eager to evaluate many other standout players from camp. Wide receiver Jalen Brooks, a rookie seventh-round pick, and undrafted rookie tight end John Stephens are high on that list. Top rookie draft picks, including nose tackle Mazi Smith and tight end Luke Schoonmaker, both told The Dallas Morning News that they expect to debut.
But running back is as intriguing as any single position.
Someone should emerge this preseason. Who?
“Well, I’m going to roll them all is the goal,” McCarthy said. “I just want them to handle the flow of the game.”
