dmn

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches during a training camp walk-through earlier this month.

 Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News

OXNARD, Calif. — Tony Pollard has known for about a week.

The Cowboys running back recently did a systems check a few padded practices into training camp. He felt fast. He felt explosive. For the first time since fracturing his left fibula during a January playoff loss, he felt assured he was himself again.

0
0
0
0
0