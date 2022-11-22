Maddux

Texas pitching coach Mike Maddux jogs back to the dugout from the pitching mound during the Texas Rangers vs. the Detroit Tigers major league baseball game at Comerica Park in Detroit on April 13, 2011.

 Louis DeLuca/DMN

The Rangers may be about to land their first significant pitching free agent of the winter.

According to multiple voices around the organization, veteran pitching coach Mike Maddux has emerged as the leading candidate for a significant role with the organization. He likely would function as pitching coach, but GM Chris Young recently said he hoped to build out a more well-rounded pitching department in which roles could be defined more non-traditionally.

Recommended for you