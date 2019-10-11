London Lancaster had three aces and a service streak of 13 to help leads the Myers eighth grade “A” team to a come-from-behind 18-25, 25-8, 25-18 victory over the McMath Lady Tigers on Thursday night in middle school volleyball action.
Halli Keese had eight kills and three aces, Kennedy Evans had five kills, Maddy Wright had three kills and Katelyn Haley had two kills, one ace and three digs as Myers improved its record to 5-2.
Dylan Rodriguez led the Lady Tigers with five aces while Sage Dykes had three kills and one ace.
Supported by the strong defensive play of Kaylee Cole and Ashley Razo, the Myers “B” team rallied for a 19-25, 25-8, 15-7 win over McMath.
Nora Ramos and MaKenna Hawkins each had serving streaks of seven as Myers improved to 5-2.
Aaliyah Thompson and Jiana Patterson were standouts as the Myers “C” team scored a 25-18, 21-25, 15-3 victory over McMath.
Seventh grade || McMath at Myers
The McMath “A” team rallied after dropping the first set to defeat the Myers Lady Titans 9-25, 25-20, 25-18.
Carleigh Ellis and Kaia Anderson led the Lady Tigers with three aces and two kills each while Anna Redwine had six assists.
Briley Marion had seven assists, Jaida Klimpel had six kills and Khai Davis had four kills to lead the Lady Titans.
The Lady Titans rallied after a first set loss to win the “B” team match 20-25, 25-22, 15-11. Britt Pace had a service streak of 12 and Joy Jones had a streak of seven while Mia Gonzalez, Alex Edwards and Kyla Cole were defensive standouts for Myers, now 4-3.
Kanaisia Price led the Lady Tigers with an assist and Lauren Hamilton had a kill.
Kayleigh Johnson had a solid defensive game and Kenia Hernandez had an ace as the McMath “C” team defeated Myers 25-16, 25-22.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Calhoun, Strickland, Rodriguez, Crownover, Harpool and Navo did not submit game reports.