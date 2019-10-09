Logan McLaughlin threw five touchdown passes to lead the Crownover eighth grade “A” team to a 42-8 win over the McMath Tigers Tuesday night and stay unbeaten at 6-0.
McLaughlin, who finished the game with 207 passing yards, had touchdown passes of 41 yards to Eli Bowen, 11 yards to Braxton Haffa, 13 yards to Hunter Howe, 3 yards to Mykael Barnes and 39 yards to Trey Joyner. Joyner also had an eight-yard touchdown run and Isaac Berrones added four extra point kicks.
Vynce Burke, Holden Haskins, Caden Johnston and Sam George led the defensive effort for the Cowboys.
Myers vs. Strickland
The Strickland “A” team rolled to a 22-7 victory over the Myers Titans.
Brian Jones scored Myers’ (1-5) touchdown on a 35-yard run and Camden Cunningham ran in the conversion point.
Rashaud Holloway scored twice to lead the Myers “B” team to a 13-7 win over Strickland.
Holloway scored on runs of 50 and 35 yards as the Titans improved to 2-3.
Seventh grade Rodriguez vs. Harpool
A pair of crucial late fourth quarter plays secured the shutout as the Harpool “A” team blanked the Rodriguez Vipers 12-0.
Jordan Wilson made a touchdown-saving tackle at the goal line on third down and Jackson Shockley made a tackle in the backfield on fourth down to preserve the shutout.
Isiah Miles scored one of the Longhorns’ touchdowns on a 15-yard run and Jacob Martinez scored on a 30-yard run as Harpool improved to 4-2.
CJ Stewart and Joubran Bebe scored touchdowns for the Harpool “B” team and Jonathan Freeze kicked for an additional point in the Longhorns’ 15-0 victory to remain unbeaten at 5-0.
Myers vs. Strickland
Jordan Washington caught two touchdown passes from Dillon Arkansas and rushed for a third TD, all in the second half, to lead the Myers “A” team to a 20-6 win over Strickland.
Myers is now 5-1 for the season.
In the “B” team came, Myers and Strickland battled to a 12-12 tie.
Khari Woodson scored both touchdowns for the Titans (2-2-1) on runs of 50 and 47 yards.
Crownover vs. McMath
Five different players scored touchdowns as the Crownover “A” team rolled to a 38-0 victory over the McMath Tigers to improve to 6-0.
Skylan McGee got the Cowboys started with a 29-yard touchdown run. Micah Caine pulled in a 14-yard pass from Alec Pullam for a score and Saivaughn Coleman followed with a 20-yard TD reception from Colton Cordiero. Clayton Onstead dashed 14-yards for a touchdown and Jalen Black closed out the scoring with a one-yard run. Andrew Yanes and Molly Lyons each added two extra point kicks.
Gavin Briggs, Mason White and Leo Herrera led the Crownover defense.
In the “B” team game, Little Elm pulled out a 7-6 win over Crownover, the Cowboys’ first loss of the year.
Jaxon Fritsch scored Crownover’s (4-1) touchdown on a six-yard run.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Calhoun, Strickland, Rodriguez, Navo and McMath did not submit game reports.