Carter Eddy pumped in 21 points to lead the Crownover Cowboys eighth grade "A" team to a 56-42 victory over the McMath Tigers Thursday night in the middle school season opener.
Eli Bowen added 13, Jackson Langford had eight and Logan McLaughlin finished with seven for the Cowboys.
Crownover jumped out to a 10-point lead in the "B" team game and coasted to a 42-27 win. Hawk Bowers led the scoring for the Cowboys with 13 and Hunter Howe added 10.
Crownover held McMath scoreless in the first and third quarters of the "C" team game and pulled away for a 28-7 win. Jayden Collins led Crownover with six points, Cole Hickey had four and Jordan Waggoner and Austin Brown had three each.
Calhoun at Rodriguez
The Rodriguez Vipers outscored Calhoun 17-2 in the fourth quarter to break open a tight game and pull away for a 36-21 victory.
Eli Taylor led the scoring for the Vipers with 13 points and Dillon Scott had seven and Chris Amouye finished with six.
Seventh grade
Calhoun at Rodriguez
The Rodriguez Vipers rallied from a early seven point deficit to score a 36-34 victory over the Calhoun Cougars.
Tyler Hightower led Rodriguez with 17 points and J'Coni Jones finished with 11. Jacory Singh led Calhoun with 21 points, 16 rebounds and three steals. Joel Rodriguez had six points and Kadon Jackson finished with five.
In the "B" team game, the Vipers held on for a 18-15 victory over Calhoun.
Jaden Lewis and Anthony Walder had three points each for Rodriguez. Ethan Rucker, Hank Army, Tanner Clearlyand Maddux Cheek each had two points. Ely Dowdy led the Cougars with six points and Anthony Contreras had three.
Rodriguez outscored Calhoun 15-4 in the third quarter of the "C" team game to pull away for a 29-11 victory. Haygen Patterson led Calhoun with five points and Jesus Rodriguez had four.
Girls
Lake Dallas at Myers
Kennedy Evans had 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Myers Lady Titans to a 40-35 win over Lake Dallas.
Aspen Hicks pulled down 10 rebounds for the Lady Titans while Kennadee Flemings forced six Lake Dallas turnovers and Amaya Willis had five steals.
Lake Dallas won the "B" team game 16-2 and also won the "C" team game 11-7.
Strickland at Harpool
Harpool jumped out to an early eight point lead and maintained it for a 26-18 victory over the Strickland Lady Vikings.
Isabel Ozmer led the scoring for the Lady Longhorns with six while Taylor Peet added four and Ava Houser and Southern Hanna finished with three each.
In the "B" team game, the Lady Longhorns got off to a fast start and pulled away for a 42-15 victory. Madelynn Hokanson led Harpool with 13 points while Chloe Pace finished with eight.
Seventh grade
Strickland at Harpool
The Harpool Lady Longhorns held Strickland scoreless in the first quarter while scoring 26 points en route to a 59-4 victory.
Amaya Langford led the scoring for the Lady Longhorns with 24, Delaney Pierce added 13 and Reese Crabtree finished with 12.
Strickland went scoreless in the first half of the "B" team game as Harpool rolled to a 35-12 victory. Madeline Posada led the scoring for Harpool with 12 while Madison Johnston had six.
Makenzie Logan had six points and Sophie LaFlamme, Evelyn Willie, Lauren Barham, Katherine Gray and Brooklyn Finkle had two each as Harpool won the "C" team game 18-4.
McMath at Crownover
The Crownover Lady Cowboys jumped out to a 22-6 first half lead and went on to score a 39-7 victory over McMath.
Taylor Lawrence had eight points and Kennedy Alexander added six to lead the Lady Cowboys. Kanaisia Price led the Lady Tigers scoring with four points and Kaia Anderson added three.
The Lady Cowboys outscored McMath 18-0 in the first quarter of the "B" team game and went on for a 56-9 win over McMath. Mackie Ambriz and Elianna Burns led Crownover with eight points each. Talyiah Brown led McMath with seven points.
Jada Schoch scored 10 points to lead the Crownover "C" team to a 38-8 win over McMath. Lauren Hamilton had four points and Claudia Cabrera and Skye Torres at two each for McMath.