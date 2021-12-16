FRISCO — In the words of Micah Parsons, the Cowboys defense wants to take care of business on first and second down. Third down “is when you hunt.”
Spoken like the rising star who has filed a trademark on the phrase: The lion is always hungry.
Parsons is the face of this dramatic transformation. But he’s not alone.
The Dallas defense could pick at the carcass of an opponent in recent seasons, but only after the offense brought it down. It was more scavenger than predator. Opportunistic, sure, but without the talent or skill to make the kill on its own.
And now? The Cowboys have feasted on 27 turnovers. Only Indianapolis (29) has more.
Dallas has scored five defensive touchdowns to tie the franchise record. Opponents have a league-low conversation rate of 30.9% against the Cowboys on third down.
Four of the last five teams to face the Cowboys have been held to 20 points or less.
The consensus heading into the season was that the Cowboys would go only as far as the offense could carry them. If this reclamation project could somehow rise to the middle of the defensive pack, that would keep it from being a drag on the team’s fortunes.
There’s a temptation with the Cowboys offensive struggles of late to flip the narrative. Some are now suggesting this team has taken on a defensive identity.
That’s premature. But it’s time to recalibrate.
What recent weeks have shown is that Dallas is no longer solely dependent on offense to wins games. Defense can lead the way. This is more of a partnership than it’s been in a long time.
After the win over Washington, a game in which the Dallas offense netted only 20 yards in the final period, Dak Prescott was asked if this was the best defense the Cowboys have had in his time with the club.
“For sure,” he said.
No one said that going into the season.
Dan Quinn commands tremendous respect around the league. But no one thought the defensive coordinator would preside over a group that could turn things around this quickly.
“Going from people saying we’re going to be last in the division to people actually saying we’re carrying the team,’’ Parsons said. “I think it’s a strength to Q and the guys that have been playing through injuries and all. We’ve been able to step up and play hard-nosed football and it’s really a credit to the work everybody has been putting in and the dedication everybody’s been putting in and sacrifice.
“I think it’s a great honor because nobody thought this defense could be what we’re doing right now.’’
Again, it’s not just Parsons on the field and Quinn off it. The Cowboys invested significant capitol in free agency and the draft to upgrade that side of the ball.
Head coach Mike McCarthy liked what he saw in the offseason. He liked it even more in training camp when there were many days the defense was clearly the best group on the practice field.
As the Cowboys enter the final four games of the regular season, this is no longer a team that wins in spite of its defense. That leads to another question:
Does this group have the makings of a championship defense?
“I think the versatility makes you think there are new spaces we can get to,” Quinn said. “This is one of the most versatile groups I have been around. We have safeties who have different, unique things. Linebackers that do stuff. Tackles that can move from inside to outside.
“I love the versatility of it. If we can continue to make progress, then I will say we would have that opportunity.
“We have a lot of work to do still as we are going. But I like where we are headed.”
It probably won’t surprise you to learn that Parsons is a little more definitive. He believes this is a championship defense.
That’s how lions think.
“I think we’ve got every piece that we need,” Parsons said. “I think we’re very deep and healthy right now.
“This is what we’ve been anticipating.”
The Cowboys offense must get better. It’s hard to see this group getting past the divisional round — the ceiling for this franchise for a quarter-of-a-century — if it doesn’t recapture their expertise on that side of the ball.
But the defense is in a good place at the moment. Very good.
Championship good?
“You won’t know if it’s a championship defense until we win a championship,’’ safety Jayron Kearse said.
“So we’ll see.”