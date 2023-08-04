A “full hands on deck” kind of event is how Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney describes the city’s preparations for an influx of fans this weekend for Lionel Messi’s appearance.
The world champion and winner of a record seven Ballons d’Or will be at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium on Sunday as Inter Miami takes on FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.
The Argentine superstar is expected to pack stadiums across the country; tickets for his Frisco appearance sold out in minutes Thursday.
“We have a history of hosting large scale events so this won’t be the first that we’ve done,” Cheney said. “It will not be the first sellout at FC Dallas stadium, but certainly with Messi mania coming to town, there are additional precautions that staffing will put into place.”
Cheney said the city is prepared for a larger audience than just ticket holders coming to town.
“Our police chief and fire chief, we have full confidence in them,” Cheney said. “They’re in the planning process.”
Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said his department has a long-standing relationship with Toyota Stadium for large scale events.
“We have been working closely with Toyota Stadium and Major League Soccer to ensure that everyone who attends the event on Sunday has a safe and enjoyable experience,” he said.
Frisco Sgt. Stephen Byrom said crowd size will be difficult to determine aside from the about 17,000 seats available at the stadium, but the department is prepared for large crowds.
“We will be utilizing officers from various divisions and staffing the city appropriately to ensure we are able to respond to calls in the timely manner our citizens expect and deserve,” Byrom said.
He also wanted to remind those who plan to imbibe, to do so responsibly.
“We want everyone to have an enjoyable experience so plan ahead if you will be drinking before, during or after the game,” he said.
To help with traffic, city staff is coordinating with Toyota Stadium and North Texas Tollway Authority, which is pausing some of its Frisco construction projects over the weekend, according to Dana Baird, Frisco’s director of communications.
Also, those traveling in the area can find up-to-date information on Waze, a satellite navigation app that incorporates user-submitted travel times and route details.
“Whether you’re going to the match or not, we encourage everyone to use the Waze app and review our map for Toyota Stadium event exit routes when traveling through Frisco this Sunday,” Baird said.
Cheney said Frisco traffic engineers will be loading updates about roadways to the Waze app, and recommends that commuters in Frisco on Sunday use the app whether going to the game or not.
“It will auto-direct around road closures,” he said.
Cheney suggested residents who are not attending games just be mindful of the event, and look for alternate routes.
FC Dallas spokeswoman Gina Miller said on Thursday they are still working with the city on details, such as bringing in traffic officers to manage ingress and egress.
“We are encouraging fans to arrive early to the match to avoid any pinch points upon entry,” Miller said.
Gates open two hours before kickoff, which was not announced as of Thursday.
“Fans can arrive early and enjoy the restaurants around Toyota Stadium and Frisco Square,” she said. “We also encourage to stay late after the match in our club spaces, the Gallagher Club and Winners Club, to enjoy the postgame atmosphere.”
Cheney said with Frisco being known as Sports City, USA, this is an exciting opportunity.
“The excitement of the game and hosting a generational-type athlete, Messi, in our stadium… It’s great for us to have one of the greatest athletes of all time in our community,” he said.
