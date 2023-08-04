dmn messi

A soccer ball sits atop a stand before FC Dallas and Charlotte FC compete in a Leagues Cup Group Stage game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco July 21.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

A “full hands on deck” kind of event is how Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney describes the city’s preparations for an influx of fans this weekend for Lionel Messi’s appearance.

The world champion and winner of a record seven Ballons d’Or will be at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium on Sunday as Inter Miami takes on FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.

